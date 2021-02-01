MIT is developing a new fluid-type neural network

In a blog post on January 28, 2021, a team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology presented their research on a new type of neural network. According to their writings, this deep learning algorithm would be a training technique better suited to processing sequential data, more resilient to noise, and allowing AI to adapt its behavior.

An algorithm that can make AI more flexible

According to the researchers, this new type of neural network holds great promise as it could be the key to significant improvements in situations where conditions can change rapidly, such as: B. autonomous driving, controlling robots or diagnosing a medical intervention.

The neural network is used in the artificial intelligence training phase to build the algorithms using a lot of data. The approach proposed by MIT researchers takes chronological data into account in order to process image sequences instead of fixed points.

That is the difference. Ramin Hasani, a researcher in the Computer and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at MIT, worked with his team to make artificial intelligence more flexible. Hasani developed a system with which the “success” parameters can be adjusted.

Take the example of an autonomous vehicle. When a blue sky turns into a blizzard in a matter of minutes, Artificial Intelligence trained on a fluid neural network may be better able to cope with the changing circumstances and therefore maintain a high level of performance.

Technology inspired by nature

In order to develop this next-generation deep learning algorithm, the researchers were inspired by the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans, a small worm about one millimeter that is transparent and non-parasitic. This animal is particularly interesting. While its nervous system only consists of 302 neurons, the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans is still able to perform complex operations.

The researchers envisioned a neural network that can achieve an adaptability that has not been achieved before. Ramin Hasani and his team will continue to refine their work before presenting it at the AAIA (Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence) conference in February 2021.

The MIT researcher explains, “This fluid-type neural network can bypass the impenetrability that is common to other deep learning algorithms. It is enough to change the representation of a neuron to examine certain levels of complexity that you would otherwise not be able to examine. The question now is: how do you market it? We believe this discovery can be a key element in the formation of future artificial intelligence systems. “