Baidu green light to test driverless autonomous vehicles in California

Baidu’s autonomous vehicles can now drive alongside those from Cruise, Waymo, Nuro, Zoox and AutoX in California. The Chinese company has just received approval to operate its autonomous driverless vehicles from the US state.

Baidu is the sixth company to receive this approval

In fact, the department that works on developing autonomous vehicles at Baidu has had a presence in California since 2016. Since that date, Chinese autonomous vehicles can also be in circulation, but with a human driver on board. Today that little detail is evolving and marks a turning point for Baidu. The Chinese company has just been authorized by the California Department of Motor Vehicles to operate its autonomous driverless vehicles.

Baidu will therefore be able to drive its two types of autonomous vehicles: the Lincoln MKZ and the Chrysler Pacifica, both of which are equipped with the technologies necessary to drive without people on board. Baidu’s autonomous vehicles will be on their way to Sunnyvale, Santa Clara County, in a matter of days. This new milestone makes Baidu the sixth company to receive a driverless test drive license in the state.

The Chinese giant had to prove itself

In order to achieve this, the Chinese company had to prove to the Ministry of Motor Vehicles that its technology was capable of achieving autonomy level 4 or 5. Baidu also had to write detailed instructions on how law enforcement and first aid should respond in the event of an accident or emergency with vehicles. According to The Verge, Baidu’s self-driving cars can travel day and night on roads that do not exceed 70 km / h, except in fog or heavy rain.

For Baidu, this is a first in the US, but not a first in the world. In fact, the Chinese giant has been testing its autonomous vehicles on the streets of Beijing for several weeks. The company recently received approval to use five autonomous driverless vehicles on public roads in the Chinese capital. On the occasion, Baidu stated, “This new phase of testing will allow it to gradually reduce human intervention in the test vehicles and ultimately withdraw engine safety drivers from their road tests for autonomous vehicles.”