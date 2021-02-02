Despite the return to black: Siemens Energy wants to eliminate 7,800 jobs – 3,000 of them in Germany – business

Siemens Energy plans to cut 7,800 jobs out of 90,000 jobs worldwide – 3,000 of them in Germany. By 2025, every twelfth job in a company that Siemens has listed on the stock exchange could be eliminated.

The Gas and Power division is affected, as Siemens Energy said on Tuesday when it presented its results for the first fiscal quarter. The numbers turned out to be good: From October to December, the company earned a lower limit of 99 million euros and returned to profitability. In the past fiscal year, Energy recorded a billion loss.

“The energy market is changing fast.” This offers us opportunities, but at the same time it brings us great challenges, “said CEO Christian Bruch. It wants to increase competitiveness through a savings program. “We are aware that our plans require a lot from the workforce.” Our goal is therefore to implement these measures as socially acceptable as possible. “In addition, not all places should be closed. The company is headquartered in Munich, with headquarters in Berlin.

Just a few days ago, Siemens Energy signed an agreement with employee representatives to reorganize the company, which, among other things, makes it possible to prevent redundancies if possible. At that time, the company had not yet provided any data.

According to Siemens Energy, the fact that the business went well in the first quarter does not change the need for renovation. On the one hand, the result was supported by operational improvements in the gas and energy sectors and in the wind energy subsidiary Siemens Gamesa. On the other hand, special effects helped: The company saved work from home and eliminated business trips in a corona pandemic. (DPA)