Neuralink would have implanted a monkey

Neuralink, the company that designs and installs brain-machine interfaces (ICM) founded by Elon Musk in 2016, is said to have implanted a monkey. When asked about the latest advances at Neuralink, Elon Musk said his teams are currently doing experiments on monkeys so they can play video games by thinking.

Neuralink makes a monkey play video games by thinking

The head of Neuralink talked about Clubhouse, a new social network that is accessible by invitation. Musk shared the latest advances in his company developing brain-machine interfaces. After initial tests on sows, which were revealed in September 2020, Neuralink seems to have made a big leap: a brain-machine interface was implanted in the brain of a monkey. The head of Neuralink says that videos will be released in the coming weeks. We will then be able to see the results of this experiment.

In the same category

AI can find prostate cancer with a simple urine test

Musk said, “We have a monkey that has a wireless implant in its skull with tiny wires that can use its mind to play video games. You can’t see where the implant is and he’s a happy monkey. We have the best monkey facilities in the world. We want them to play pong together. “Neuralink’s brain-machine interface will certainly have other uses, some of which could be very ‘tricky’. For example, Elon Musk said that Neuralink would allow us to stream music into our brain.

The ICM should lead to a better understanding of neurological diseases

Obviously, very serious scientific research is concealed behind these announcement effects and Elon Musk’s seemingly easy speech. The man who has recently become the richest in the world wants to use his brain connection technology as a remedy for brain and spinal damage to compensate for the loss of capacity thanks to a chip implanted in the brain. The second application is the reinforcement of humans. According to Musk: “ICMs enable fusion with artificial intelligence”.

Philip Sabes, co-founder of Neuralink, recently recalled that the main task of the ICM is to provide a better understanding of neurological diseases. This is the main goal and raison d’etre of the company. At this point, Elon Musk has not yet tested the device on humans. This step will be critical for the company. Also, let’s state that Neuralink isn’t the first company to look into this topic. In China, a human could already control the movements of a rat thanks to an ICM similar to that developed by Musk’s teams.