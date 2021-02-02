The iPhone can soon be unlocked with a mask and an Apple Watch too

The beta version of iOS 14.5 is now available. It gives users a very handy feature that allows them to unlock their iPhone with a mask … provided they also have an Apple Watch.

In fact, wearing a mask has proven to be very restrictive for owners of an iPhone with Face ID. To unlock your smartphone, which obviously happens several times a day, you need to remove your mask or enter your secret code. Aware of the pain, the Apple brand updated it last May to make the iPhone unlock screen revert to passcode faster when the user wears a mask. It goes on now.

iOS 14.5 will be a game changer, but only for those who own an Apple Watch in addition to an iPhone. Similar to the Mac feature, users only need to unlock their smartwatch for the iPhone to unlock them even if they are wearing a mask. However, this technique does not work for purchases from the App Store or Apple Music, only to unlock the device. Android has been offering an alternative called “Smart Lock” for some time.

According to several analysts, Cupertino is preparing an in-screen Touch ID for its iPhone 13, as is the case today on the iPad Air. Face recognition would also complement the iPhone case.

The final version of iOS 14.5 should be released in spring and many more new features will be included. For example, the operating system supports Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 controllers, offers 5G dual SIM capabilities to users around the world, and offers improvements to Siri such as: B. the ability to call contacts. iOS 14.5 will primarily introduce the app Tracking Transparency, a tool in which all applications have to obtain the consent of iPhone or iPad owners to use their data and which is therefore logically very criticized by Facebook.