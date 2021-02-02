86% of central banks are involved in digital currency projects

According to a recent survey by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the vast majority (86%) of the world’s central banks are involved in digital currency projects. This is significantly higher than in 2019, when only 35% of central banks were interested in the central bank’s digital currencies (MNBCs).

60% of central banks conduct experiments

Among the 86% of central banks interested in this new form of money, some are more advanced than others. The BIS study shows that 60% of them are conducting experiments and 14% have entered the development phase. After the Bank for International Settlements surveyed 60 central banks at the end of 2020, it said: “We estimate that a fifth of the world’s population will be able to exchange an exchange with a digital currency within three years.”

The study shows that central banks have different interests in the development of a digital currency. Among these we find: financial inclusion, the efficiency of digital payments, and the security that digital currency offers. These are the three elements that the survey suggests encourage central banks to develop an MNBC. The emerging economies are also very interested in multinational corporations as financial stability and monetary policy become increasingly important to developing countries.

Some countries move faster than others

The Bank for International Settlements adds, “Most central banks are currently researching the benefits of MNBC in one way or another, and overall the survey shows a continued shift from purely conceptual research to research, experimentation and pilot projects. Despite these developments, the general use of MNBCs still seems a long way off. “

In Europe, the European Central Bank is betting on the introduction of a digital euro in 2026. If we are to believe the latest words of Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, the digital euro could become a reality in just five years. A European MNBC that uses the usual codes of our daily currency. A survey was carried out to understand Europeans’ expectations. Data protection seems to be the most anticipated element of the future digital euro.

In China, the digital yuan is much more advanced. While the cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong Province have announced that they will test the digital yuan in 2021, the Agricultural Bank of China is at the center of a new project: the introduction of the first digital yuan dispensers. India also wants to accelerate the development of its own MNBC to the detriment of private cryptocurrencies. The lower house of the Indian parliament is preparing to unveil a law in this direction.