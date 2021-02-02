an AI-supported browser-based image editor

To change an image, retouch the classic Photoshop tool. But many are afraid of the tool. With the development of artificial intelligence, there are various tools to easily edit images without having to watch hours of tutorials. Leave room for creativity and not for technology

Facet is the first AI-based, 100% browser-based image editor (soon to be video). The tool is compatible with Photoshop. Among the uses of Facet we can mention the post-processing of fashion and portrait photos or even the creation of collages … The use cases are many!

More time for creativity and fewer pixels

Facette divides images and videos, namely brightness, colors, composition and content. This enables interactive editing and retouching. The main features of the tool include:

Creation: Facet creates intelligent layers from your images that enable powerful retouching. Just click on an element without having to use masks. With the tool you can change brightness, layout, textures, filter effects and many other parameters. Automation: the tool allows you to change a photo and apply the settings to other images. You don’t have to manually repeat the same task multiple times. Facette identifies the content that is common to all images in order to edit them together. Earlier versions of the images are still available so you can see how it evolves and go back easily!

A complete tool for mending

Collaboration: Facet’s user interface is browser-based, making it easy to create anywhere, on any device. Changes are saved in real time and in the cloud. To share a preview of an image, just copy and paste a link. Finally, the creations created through Facet can be integrated into various platforms.

The tool also enables feedback and comments to be created directly on the platform.

In order to use the free version of Facet, you have to register on the waiting list. Two paid plans are available: Professional for $ 12 per month and Team for $ 25 per month.

