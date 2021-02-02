Apple launches the Chrome extension for iCloud password management on Windows

Apple has released the “iCloud Passwords” extension on Google Chrome with great discretion. As the name suggests, users can find their passwords stored in iCloud Keychain right on Windows 10. This extension is especially useful for users who are between the iCloud ecosystem. ‘Navigate Apple and Microsoft’s.

The “iCloud Passwords” extension is already available

While the password manager that comes with iCloud works perfectly in the Apple ecosystem, it doesn’t apply to use with third-party browsers, especially Chrome. To solve this problem, Cupertino introduced a special extension called “iCloud Passwords”.

It’s already available on the Chrome Web Store and is aimed at Windows users. “You can use the same secure Safari passwords you created on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac when you visit websites in Chrome on your Windows PC,” says Apple. A two-way process as this extension also allows you to save new passwords created in Chrome to the iCloud Keychain so that they are available on Apple branded devices.

Be careful though: for this extension to work, your iCloud application on Windows must be updated to version 12.0.

Apple opens the doors to its ecosystem

For Apple, the introduction of this extension means a (slight) opening of its products to the Microsoft ecosystem. Although this fact is rare enough to be underlined, it is still not an isolated case, as it has been possible in particular since November 2020 to view the Apple TV + catalog directly from an Xbox (Xbox One, Series X and Series S).

In 2019, Apple also posted contracts between developing new media apps for Windows and possibly even porting its Apple Music and podcast apps to the Microsoft Store. So much evidence that the Cupertino company is trying to open up more to the world around them? Our answer to this question is that it is better not to win too quickly.