The cyber attack goes far beyond the corporate software

Since the discovery of the SolarWinds cyber attack last December, US cybersecurity experts have been on the brink of war and uncover new evidence as the investigation progresses. When asked by the Wall Street Journal, Brandon Wales, director of the agency for cybersecurity and infrastructure security, revealed that nearly a third of the victims in the attack were in no way affiliated with SolarWinds.

There is no longer any doubt; It is the main cyberattack the United States has faced, with traces going back at least to late 2019. If at the moment no perpetrator has been confirmed with certainty, the American government has already pointed the finger at Russia, the latter not surprisingly denied. Initially, experts believed that only the SolarWinds company’s Orion software was infiltrated with malware, but the truth seems very different.

According to Brandon Wales, the hackers gained access to their targets in a number of ways. This opponent showed creativity ”. The latter also stated that this campaign “should not be viewed as a SolarWinds cyberattack”. In fact, other companies like FireEye, Malwarebytes, or Microsoft have been targeted. Redmond is also at the center of the investigation for several reasons.

Microsoft’s cloud at the center of the survey

The Malwarebytes company stated that the hackers had managed to compromise a number of their email accounts by entering Microsoft Office 365 through a security breach. It appears that the office suite was also used to break into the infrastructure of certain government agencies. This shows the great ingenuity of hackers who, in addition to malware, have used tricks like exploiting insecure administrative information, spraying passwords, and even guessing passwords. Currently, “SolarWinds is investigating itself whether Microsoft’s cloud was the first entry point for hackers into its network,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

This cyber attack is reminiscent of the vulnerability of businesses and public services using cloud computing platforms and third-party software: when the latter is attacked by an attack, it is difficult to escape. Numerous US government agencies have been targeted and hackers have gone so far as to break into Justice Department emails. In response, President Joe Biden swore that the perpetrators of the attack would be punished and then announced that cybersecurity would be a very important part of his tenure.