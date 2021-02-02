Scientists are calling for an ethical guide to be drawn up

Although the rise of the quantum computer is still in its infancy, it promises a great new digital revolution. If it has the potential to discover new materials and develop new drugs, there is a downside: if misused, this technology could lead to the creation of new devastating weapons or the harmful manipulation of the human genome. To curb these potential discrepancies, a group of scientists specializing in quantum computers called for the creation of a code of ethics, the Wall Street Journal reported on February 1, 2021.

Quantum Computing, a double-edged sword

Every new technology brings with it its share of advantages, but also its share of risks. Artificial intelligence is a perfect example of this: on the one hand, it has made it possible to develop one of the most powerful antibiotics in the world and contribute to the conservation of corals; on the other hand, it has given way to deepfakes, which can be particularly devastating in politics.

Quantum computing is no exception. By using quantum physics, quantum computers have the potential to sort out a multitude of possibilities in (almost) real time. As early as 2019, Google claimed to have succeeded in creating an algorithm in 200 seconds that would have taken a classic computer around 10,000 years. With such computing speeds, quantum computers can discover new exoplanets, create models of climate change or even develop new drugs within an hour of starting a program.

However, John Martinis, professor of physics at the University of California and former chief scientist for quantum hardware at Google, explains, “Whenever we have new computing power, we can deliver it to humanity.” [mais] You can imagine that it could harm people too. “

When quantum computers fall into the wrong hands, it can actually lead to serious abuse. Specifically, in an article titled “Drones, Radar, Nuclear: How Quantum Will Change War,” our Numerama colleagues state that this technology could “encourage armed intervention and undermine nuclear deterrence,” which “could bring back the ghost. Nuclear war “. . Quantum computers could also lead to harmful manipulations of the human genome.

Scientists want to create an ethical guide today to prepare for the future

For these reasons, among other things, a group of scientists published a mini-documentation with the title “Quantum Ethics | A call to action “, the aim of which is to” generate a debate about the ethical choices that society faces in the quantum era “.

According to them, and while quantum computers are still in their infancy, it is important to discuss the potential benefits and dangers that this technology could now bring. In addition, they believe it is important to find a way to balance them out and articulate them through an ethical code of conduct.

A process that will undoubtedly require many years of development, which Illyas Khan, founder and CEO of Cambridge Quantum Computing, claims has already begun, in particular by initiating discussions with representatives of the UK government.