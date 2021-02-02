Living in the neighborhood: a book with seven seals – real estate – economics

It may be simply because of this place that it is very top secret here in Buch Forest. At Hobrechtsfelder Chaussee, a prefabricated tree-shaded building has been rotting for decades. The secret police have run their own hospital here exclusively for Stasi employees since 1980. The facility was generally equipped and had almost 300 beds. A total of 650 employees took care of the patients. Ten ambulances were only available for this hospital, the Stasi authority recalls. The seven-storey building is located in the immediate vicinity of the former SED-sized government hospital at the Wiltbergstrasse junction. Since 2007, both buildings have been empty since Helios Klinken moved away – now ripe for a demolition ball, suitable only as a film for an abysmal, mysterious series.

At the request of the Stasi Hospital, Johanna Steinke, a spokeswoman for Berlin’s BIM property management, said: “We are still voting on the demolition report.” It is possible that EU funds will be used to demolish the buildings that Berlin will use. let it pass.

At and around this point, a new city district with 2,500 to 3,000 flats is to be built from 2024 onwards. It’s called “Book – Am Sandhaus”. On a total area of ​​approximately 57 hectares, a “lively, socially and structurally mixed and interconnected urban district with a low number of cars is planned,” writes the Senate Department for Urban Development and Housing. It has adopted planning for 2020, which is still in its infancy: the process of evaluating urban planning will begin next week. Project manager Susanne Glöckner in the special housing department – which is still new to the Senate Department of Urban Development – would like to talk about “her” project at the request of this newspaper, after my colleague Martin Kupfer in the IB department Concepts “) has already made a reservation for questions from Tagesspiegel The graphic designer showed the property line. Neither of them is allowed to talk about the project: the Senate Press Department requests that all questions be directed to them. Why only?

This plan from the 1990s spread on the street “Am Sandhaus”, so it provided for the demolition of the unrecovered board on … Graphics: Nils Klöpfel / Tagesspiegel

A look at the old plans shows why. Urban Development Sen. Sebastian Scheel (Die Linke) has to sit down at a table with one of the capital’s most hated companies by expropriation fans and rent-cap drummers: “Deutsche Wohnen”. In 2018, at the suggestion of the interventionist left, an initiative was established to hold a referendum that Deutsche Wohnen and other for-profit companies in Berlin should be expropriated in accordance with Article 15 of the Basic Law and that their housing stock should be socialized. The “expropriation of Deutsche Wohnen & Co.” initiative called for the second phase of their referendum on January 25.

Two Howoge prefabricated houses stand in the way of new planning

In this context, it is understandable that neither in the Senate Department of Urban Development’s press release at the beginning of the project in mid-December, nor in the Berlin brochure on “Buch – Am Sandhaus”, nor on the project homepage about this particular party. It is also understandable that the local Howoge is not mentioned as a resident: It operates two renovated (and inhabited) prefabricated buildings on Am Sandhaus – in the middle of the planning area. However, they must fall into the forest along with a number of trees, because they naturally stand in the way of new planning. This could cause problems. Who likes to move out if they live on low rents in the middle of a forest and can walk to an S-Bahn station?

The large development area (Buch V – Moorheide) was sold by the original owner Berlin to GSW in 1999, and the sale of it to Deutsche Wohnen AG in 2004. In the 1990s, a district with approximately 3,000 flats and public facilities was planned in this area (see picture above). An urban development contract and other implementation contracts were concluded with GSW and were suspended after 2004 due to an agreed moratorium, but were not terminated. In the meantime, the zoning plan was changed at this point and a green area was created – with an unattractive addition from the company’s point of view that Deutsche Wohnen may not build here on a rough building plot of 86 hectares. He will probably seek compensation under the new Buch-Am Sandhaus project. South of Am Sandhaus, it still has some profits from GSW sales.

Deutsche Wohnen is looking forward to working with Berlin

Deutsche Wohnen does not want to comment on the issue of compensation. But the company is looking forward to an interview with Sebastian Scheel. He told “New Germany” about the “Deutsche Wohnen & Co.” initiative. expropriation “:” I am on the side of the common good and not on the side of capital market-driven companies. “Deutsche Wohnen spokeswoman Romy Mothes said: In addition to the state of Berlin and Howoge, Deutsche Wohnen is involved in the whole project with about a quarter of the planning area. The Am Sandhaus project is being exchanged between Deutsche Wohnen and the Senate. For example, Deutsche Wohnen was appointed to the jury as a project partner for the urban development competition that has just begun. The company is considered a “key partner in the project”. The new residential area is well connected by S-Bahn.

At its meeting on March 8, 2018, the Berlin House of Representatives decided to change the “Book – Am Sandhaus” area as a “new … Graphics: Nils Klöpfel

From a purely technical point of view, this is true. But the trains that arrive in Buch today – single-track – from Bernau are full from Buch at the latest. It’s hard to imagine that the new Bookers could still find their place at the top. Pankow City Councilor Vollrad Kuhn (Greens) has therefore been advertising in vain for months in an interview with Tagesspiegel that a regional train station should be set up in Buch. Like the state of Berlin, Pankow also owns shares in the Buch – Am Sandhaus project. At present, neither he nor the district want to comment: The press office of Mayor Sören Benn (Die Linke) left the press office unanswered to head of department Tobias Schietzelt. There is fundamental opposition to any other major construction project in Pankow’s local policy. Meanwhile, Pankow has the largest development reserves in the city, both in terms of land and land use plan (FNP) – just remember the suspended projects “Pankower Tor” and “Blankenburg South”.

Unanswered local public transit questions

“The state of Brandenburg, which is responsible for this section of the route, would have to make the final decision to extend the double-track line and establish a 10-minute cycle between Buch and Bernau,” said Jan Thomsen, Senate spokesman for the environment, transport and climate protection on demand. Another regional transport stop in Buch – between Karower Kreuz and Bernau – would extend the travel times of passengers around. At the possible regional train station in Buch, only two trains per hour could be operated in regional transport. After all: on the S2 S-Bahn route, the length of the train group of day trains (Buch – Lichtenrade) is to be extended from 6 to 8 passenger cars, ie an increase in capacity for these journeys by a third.

From February to summer, the planning teams will now draw up proposals for urban development, which will be discussed in several phases with the public, the owners and the jury, the so-called Expert Commission.