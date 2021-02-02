Atos and OVHCloud are working together to create a 100% European trusted cloud

Last week a partnership between the two cloud giants Atos and OVHCloud took place. It signals the hope for a cloud with which European companies can securely store their data in Europe. A contract designed to reassure companies who are afraid of storing their data through foreign service providers, often American ones.

For a cloud of European sovereignty

Since November 25, 2020, Europe has continued to fight against storing corporate data outside the European Union. This signing is a great opportunity to calm businesses down and become a continent with a cloud of confidence that is also European. As cloud giants like Amazon and Google continue to expand worldwide, Atos and OVHCloud are taking part in the race. Pawns in a chess board who can slow the spread of these giants to comfort companies in choosing their cloud. Especially since they can use their 130 data centers across Europe.

How is the offer put together?

For starters, Atos will look at its new offering, Atos OneCloud: an offering that launched towards the end of 2020. The supplier will also provide various security systems. At the OVHCloud level, the company will provide everything that is infrastructure and react to the SecNumCloud repository. The latter is a certification from the National Information Systems Security Agency (Anssi). This offer enables companies to remain completely autonomous in managing their databases with a very high level of security.

“Our cooperation is based on strong synergies and, thanks to our European cloud offering, we will bring our customers into a circle of digital trust,” explains Yannick Tricaud, Managing Director Southern Europe at Atos.

A Gaia-X project that struggles to move forward when a new actor arrives

The collaboration between Atos and OVHCloud is more advanced than the Gaia-X project. As a reminder: the latter is set to begin in the first half of 2021 between various French (Atos, OVH, Scaleway, Dassault Systèmes, Orange, EDF, Docaposte or Institut Mines Telecom) and German players. This project aims to slow the progress of other cloud services like AWS and Google Cloud. Microsoft Azure continues to grow in Europe despite the pandemic causing $ 43.1 billion. Huawei could also be added to this list for diversification in 2021. and attack this new market even though it is already very competitive. The company has seen a hell of a loss of speed due to US restrictions, but intends to catch up on the madness of the cloud.