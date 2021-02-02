Bafin financial market supervision reform: How Olaf Scholz wants to get to the global level – the economy

Two pages on paper and a short statement via live broadcast – Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) on Tuesday announced the reform of Bafina. His department has been working on this for a long time – the cause is the Wirecard scandal. Due to the company’s bankruptcy last summer and thanks to a parliamentary committee of inquiry, there are indications that the German financial market regulator is not doing its best. Last Friday, Scholz separated from former office president Felix Hufeld. The reorganization of the Federal Office of Financial Supervision – the full name of Bafin – will be handled by the new management.

Scholz named seven points for the reconstruction, with which his subordinate authority should become more effective in terms of possible forgery of the balance sheet, and thus the introduction of investors. The purpose of “targeted supervision” is to ensure that “control of complex companies” is more successful in the future. In addition, Scholz wants to set up a “forensically trained working group” so that Bafin can control companies independently and more quickly and thoroughly.

This means that a task that was previously outsourced is at least partially – and at least in urgent cases – integrated into the body. Bafin has so far commissioned the German Accounting Audit Office (DPR), but this – a lesson from the Wirecard case – has made a speedy investigation impossible. The IT side also needs to be strengthened – through a “data intelligence unit” and a “digital supervisor booth”.

There are more auditors in the body

In order to strengthen Bafin, Scholz also wants to employ more auditors, who should also gain more access rights. This ensures that fraud in the balance sheet, such as Wirecard, can be detected early enough. To this end, the Authority should be called upon to respond more strongly than before to information from financial markets, including whistleblowers – Scholz therefore wants to establish a slightly different culture of gathering and evaluating information.

Background: In the case of Wirecard, Bafin has long classified critical press reports and analyzes by shortsellers that Wirecard is not a serious investigation – there has even been an investigation against journalists and informants for market manipulation. In connection with this, Bafin has closer ties with consumer and property protection organizations in the future.

Scholz has not yet been able to announce Hufeld’s successor (and other fired Bafin executives). But he wants to look for suitable people globally – “whether male or female.” This should take several months, if not longer. In any case, the Minister and his Secretary of State for Finance, Jörg Kukies, do not seem to mean the classic German civil service. One problem with this: Whoever it is, the reorganization that is now about to begin quickly will begin without him.

Scholz demands “best in the world” quality

At the “Europe 2021” conference, co-organized by Tagesspiegel, Scholz said on Tuesday that he wanted to create “one of the best financial supervisors in the world”. Some findings from the Wirecard scandal, for example, surprised him that there was no ban on Bafina. Employees gave them the opportunity to trade in certain stocks or other securities. “Before, I would swear that such a ban has existed for a long time.” Now there should be very strict rules in Bafin, if they are legally permissible.

In opposition, the basic approval of Scholz’s plans was associated with criticism and ridicule. FDP politician Florian Toncar told Tagesspiegel: “Olaf Scholz did not offer anything today that we did not know in July. He takes revenge for systematically ignoring and reducing Bafin’s deficits for months. Toncar accused Scholz of not needing a “consumer representative and an investor grief hotline.”

FDP: Does Bafin have to pay compensation?

The FDP man wants to know more about a problem that Bafin employees solved with Wirecard papers. There is now a complaint against such a person. Toncar demands that Scholz “finally reveal exactly what the Bafin employee had reported, what he has to do with Wirecard.” If this person has influenced the Wirecard process, “the question automatically arises as to whether Bafin owes compensation to investors. This question is so serious that the Minister must answer it comprehensively. ”

Left-wing MEP Fabio De Masi has accused Scholz of baking only “small rolls” with the announced organizational reform. He believes that fundamental reform and greater professionalism are essential if Bafin is to keep pace with the world’s leading international audit firms. “It makes sense for Baffin to advertise managerial positions internationally,” De Masi said. “It is important that, in addition to market expertise, there is experience with public institutions such as central banks and that BaFin’s independence from the Minister of Finance is strengthened.”

Green finance politician Lisa Paus spoke of the “mini-reform” and the “election show”. Scholz accepted some proposals for green reforms. Bafin must be able to fight fraud and market abuse “with its own special unit that anticipates financial criminals, instead of always running after them.” It would also be important to institutionally protect financial investor protection with a separate department.