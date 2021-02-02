Facebook would follow the same route as Twitter with newsletters

In order to attract a new community and to satisfy its own users, Facebook is reportedly preparing the field for a newsletter service. The New York Times reports that the social network would like to offer this new option to journalists and writers who use its platform.

Popular newsletter services

More and more newsletters are used by freelancers (journalists, writers, copywriters, designers, developers, etc.) and companies. While newsletter services like Substack have been very trendy in recent years, social networks are trying to cope with this wave. Twitter recently bought the Revue newsletter service at an as-yet-unknown price. The social network has a base of users from all walks of life such as journalists, writers and managers. Facebook, for its part, should prepare a similar service.

At this time, the social network has not disclosed how it would set up this service. Is it managed by a separate, independent service like Revue with Twitter? Or is it designed entirely by Facebook? This idea would make it possible to achieve a perfect symbiosis with the “News” tab. The latter enabled publishers to get better noticed and paid by Facebook. The social network has pledged to pay more than $ 100 million to publishers in return.

A specific newsletter service or a simple illusion?

In an interview with the NYT, a Facebook spokesman did not directly quote the upcoming newsletter service. Nevertheless, he makes it clear that they are working on a system to help the self-employed and companies. Mark Zuckerberg asked his teams to prioritize working on a very similar project.

“We are considering how we can help them take advantage of the news products we have created, such as Facebook messages and subscriptions, while developing new tools that complement what journalists already find useful. Said Campbell Brown, Facebook’s vice president of global partnerships.

Does Facebook have a new idea or do they need to wipe them all out? This week, listen to my Sway interview with @SubstackInc ceo @cjgbest, which appears to be the latest one stolen from the social media giant: https://t.co/kUWxnQf1EL https://t.co/ CHk92ahhNx

– Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) January 29, 2021

In the meantime, Twitter will enable its users to develop their target audience through Revue. The social network looked at the offers and commissions that 95% of subscription income provide to publishers, versus 90% for Substack. Newsletters are very important for publishers. Every day tools to create, manage and develop your newsletter or even your email campaign like SimilarMail, Unlayer are being developed, which offer free email templates with no code or even MailPoet for creating newsletters from WordPress.