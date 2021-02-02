Siemens chief Kaeser resigns: man of world economy

Cosmopolitan Joe Kaeser becomes Josef Käser again. Today, he is humble and humble and carefully moderates various interests, about the supervisory board of Siemens Energy we hear about the chairman of the supervisory board, who obviously manages to change the role from decision maker to supervisor. Josef Käser, born in Arnbruck in Lower Bavaria, in 1957, worked for Siemens for 40 years and made history in the company. He calls himself Joe Kaeser because he traveled to the United States to see the company in the 1990s. Kaeser Chief Financial Officer (since 2006) was appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2013. This was the first time that a technology group was led by an economist and not an engineer. It went well.

Physicist Roland Busch will take over

Kaeser separated the group’s energy division from the group in the autumn of 2020 and listed it on the stock exchange under the name Siemens Energy. This was the end and culmination of the restructuring of the global corporation under his leadership. With the annual general meeting on Wednesday, the 63-year-old will be formally replaced by Roland Busch. The transition was exemplary, Kaeser gradually withdrew, and Busch let more and more do. Physicist Busch has been working for Siemens since 1994. “Thanks to his many years of international experience and a high level of digital and technological knowledge, he is an ideal choice for further progress at Siemens AG,” says Jim Hagemann Snabe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Today, he can pay tribute to Kaeser at the digital general meeting.

He went through a pandemic well

The pandemic prevents a huge departure from several thousand shareholders; Kaeser would be sure of applause. During his time, Siemens shareholders became rich, the share price rose above average, and dividends were generous. And employees, who have often argued with their boss and still fear that the division of the group is the right way forward, will receive a special € 200 million payment for their efforts in the difficult Coron year 2020. The group can afford it, as well as a dividend of 3.50 euros (previous year: 3.90 euros), because despite the pandemic, a profit of 4.2 billion (5.6 billion) was generated.

Kaeser replaced Löscher in 2013

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Hagemann Snabe praised Kaeser for “transforming the conglomerate into an ecosystem of three strong companies”: Siemens AG, Siemens Healthineers AG and Siemens Energy AG. The parent company has only 35 percent in the second share and would like to reduce it further. But at Healthineers for Health Technology, the new Busch chief wants to retain a majority.

In April 2017, Kaeser showed the Siemens Technician of the Academy to the President’s daughter Ivan Trump in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance / Michael Sohn /

With Kaeser, who took over the restrained, hesitant and ultimately unhappy Peter Löscher, a new era of global corporation began in 2013 with 385,000 employees. “We have launched a new generation of Siemens,” says Kaeser. Each of the three companies is “structurally well prepared to handle the biggest disruptive changes in its fields.” The basis for this is the individual companies freed from the notorious corporate bureaucracy.

Happy on the political scene

A man from Lower Bavaria has always dared to do a lot – also in dealing with political difficulties. Kaeser was one of them when the chancellor was outside with a trade delegation. He was the first seller of his employer to bring Siemens into business – among others in Egypt, Iraq and Saudi Arabia. The lack of distance was sometimes irritated, for example when he met Vladimir Putin in the middle of the Crimean crisis in Russia or sat next to Donald Trump for dinner in Davos. As proud of the Oscar, the head of Siemens praised the US president, although his will and tariffs threatened the business base of any global company.

Closure of the factory in Görlitz canceled

Anyone who is in public and does not speak words takes risks. Shortly after Kaeser emphasized the social responsibility of the economy, the group announced in 2017 the closure of its plant in Görlitz. The protests went far beyond eastern Saxony and forced Kaeser to visit the factory. The Munich chief was impressed by the determination of the Saxon workforce – and corrected the closure decision as public outrage erupted. “It’s hard to deal with whistles,” says Kaeser.

Meeting with Luisa Neubauer

After meeting Luisa Neubauer, a German face Friday for future climate activists, Kaeser probably did not understand media ballyhoo to this day. It was meant well. At the beginning of 2020, part of the public was very upset when the group accepted an order worth 18 million euros in Australia for the supply of signaling technology for a train transporting hard coal. Kaeser met with Neubauer and spoke to her about the mandate, allegedly on the supervisory board of the new company Siemens Energy. Neubauer refused, and Kaeser looked like an old climber who was throwing himself.

No more consumer goods in the assortment

Under Kaeser, the group’s transformation into an industrial company for industry accelerated. Siemens no longer has consumer goods in its product range, as Osram was listed on the stock exchange and Bosch has taken over all white goods for Bosch-Siemens home appliances. The core of Siemens AG left by Kaeser in the areas of the digital industry / automation and intelligent infrastructure is stable and ready for the future. Siemens is well placed for smart grids and storage systems that are essential for the integration of renewable energies. And the railway division will benefit from the trend towards CO2-free transport. A new era begins with a new company, Siemens AG, says Kaeser. He may participate in the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siemens Energy AG, endowed with EUR 240,000 per year, at least indirectly.