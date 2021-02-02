Between Pious Wishes and Election Campaigns: Why Scholz Accelerates Bafin’s Reform – The Economy

The German financial regulator should be given a bigger bite. It should compete with the best regulators in the world, if not the best in the world. Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) is asking for this. Strong words, but above all, express what Germany does not yet have: a financial supervisory authority that would soon recognize what was actually happening at the payment service provider Wirecard. This could reveal one of the biggest accounting scandals. And that would save Germany from contempt and ridicule from abroad.

At least Scholz is responding now. Bafin boss Felix Hufeld and his deputy still have to go. The Minister of Finance wants to reform the office. There is a need to hire more specialists and expand the competencies of supervisors. Secretary of State Jörg Kukies presented the first proposals on Tuesday. Suddenly you get the impression that things should go fast. Legislative changes will begin ahead of the general election, Kukies said. So Scholz exerts pressure. Or doing a campaign.

After all, he is not only the Minister of Finance, but also the SPD candidate for Chancellor. And dealing with the Wirecard scandal is scratching his image. For example, why did he hold on to Buffalo boss Hufeld for so long? Even though it quickly became clear what the main omission was under the supervision of the Wirecard Group? Many politicians, many company heads, would have to take off their hats immediately after such a scandal became known under his leadership. For a long time, this did not seem to have been the case for the financial supervisor and their boss.

Felix Hufeld is in charge of Bafin until April 1, then he must go. Photo: imago images / focal distanceffm

Hufeld and his staff had been naive for too long. For them, it sounded too adventurous about what was to happen to one of the German model companies – the company that got to Dax. So the presumption of innocence has shaped their actions for too long. Instead of watching the “Financial Times” reports on the manipulation of the balance sheet by the German financial services provider, Bafin informed the journalists. Instead of accepting tips from investors, they imposed a ban on short selling shares and defended Wirecard.

The finance minister had stood in front of Hufeld for too long

And Scholz himself? He again deliberately faced Hufeld even after learning of the scandal. So he stayed in the office even after the former boss Wirecard was in custody for a long time. Only after Bafin finally had to report and release one of his employees to trade insiders in Wirecard shares, did Scholz step in and break up with Hufeld. This can be called late insight. Or as damage reduction.

He is honored that Scholz is now trying to reform Bafin as a matter of urgency. However, the German financial regulator, one of the best in the world, still wants to think. And so it will remain for a while. Because a supervisory body that is internationally recognized, similar to the US SEC, cannot be created overnight. To do this, you need more than a seven-point concept, as Kukies introduced on Tuesday.

Secretary of State Jörg Kukies (left) prepared reform plans for Bafin for Scholz. Photo: imago / photothek

The wording itself shows that management consultants have contributed to this: we are talking about a working group, a cockpit supervisor, a data intelligence unit. Clever-sounding job titles are not very useful if you lack the right people. And the fact that there is a shortage of supervisors is no longer a secret in the Ministry of Finance.

How Scholz wants to make German authority interesting for international talent remains unclear. In the end, it will probably be the work of the new boss, the new Bafin boss. Scholz still has to find him. In any case, his Secretary of State Kukies has already voted.