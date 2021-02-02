In 2021, over 53% of the world’s population will be using social media

As every year, Hootsuite and We Are Social have teamed up to create their “Digital Report”, which provides an overview of the latest data and statistics in the digital world. Specifically, in this 2021 edition, we learn that 4.2 billion people around the world use social media today, which is 53.6% of the world’s population. This corresponds to an increase of 13% compared to the previous year. Obviously, if the growth of social media had been inevitable, the health crisis would have accelerated it significantly.

Almost half a billion new social media users in 2020

Currently the world population has 7.83 billion people. More connected than ever before, 4.66 billion people worldwide would have used the Internet in January 2021, and a total of 8.02 billion connections would have been recorded in one year.

In the same category

Facebook: Advertisers have better control over the delivery of their ads

Figures that have enabled spectacular growth in social media: +490 million users last year, an increase of 13% over the 2019/2020 period. When you put that number into perspective, it’s even more impressive. In 2020, an average of 1.3 million new users are added to social media every day, which is roughly 15.5 new users per second. Of the total number of people who now have internet access, over 90% are considered active on social media.

Obviously, such a surge cannot be separated from the health crisis. With billions of people around the world limited to curbing the spread of Covid-19, social media has proven to be great tools for keeping in touch with loved ones but also for entertaining. In this context, the increase in their adoption was as inevitable as it was foreseeable. Facebook also saw its traffic explode in the first few months of 2020. Another study on the same topic found that the initial lockout resulted in a 61% increase in social network use.

On the other hand, contrary to what one might have thought, social platform users spent the same time on average over the past year as they did the previous year; H. 2 hours and 25 minutes. In their report, Hootsuite and We Are Social also state that “social media users around the world will spend a total of 3.7 trillion hours in 2021, which is more than 420 million years of combined human existence”.

Six social platforms have over a billion users

Facebook is one of the most popular social media outlets in the world and is unbeatable with no fewer than 2.74 billion users. It is closely followed by YouTube with 2.291 billion users. This is followed by WhatsApp (2 billion users), Facebook Messenger (1.3 billion users), Instagram (1.221 billion users) and WeChat (1.213 billion users). Jackpot for Mark Zuckerberg’s group: He owns four of the six social media in the world with more than a billion users.

Kuaishou, which recently raised $ 5.4 billion, ranks seventh with 776 million users. This puts it ahead of TikTok (689 million users), which in this ranking has apparently been expropriated by users of its Chinese version (Douyin). With “only” 353 million users, Twitter occupies the penultimate place and is therefore overtaken by Snapchat, Pinterest, Telegram or Reddit.

Finally, the 2021 edition of the Digital Report shows that “the various social platforms are also subject to considerable overlap among the audience”. For example, 85% of TikTok users between the ages of 16 and 64 would also use Facebook, while 95% of Instagram users of the same age group say they are also on YouTube.

An important point for brands as it means that from a strict audience point of view, they don’t necessarily have to be present on all social platforms. By being active on some of the most popular in the world, they guarantee that they have the potential to reach almost all social media users.

For further…

In addition to social media, this report also covers other important points in the digital world: the acceleration of e-commerce, the development of online research, the increasing use of mobile phones, the demographic development. Audience … So Much Data to Help You Guide Your Marketing Strategies and we invite you to discover it in the full report.