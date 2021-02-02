“Tencent’s TikTok” brings in US $ 5.4 billion in Hong Kong

On January 29, 2021, Tencent’s TikTok-type Kuaishou video social network completed its initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. According to Bloomberg, the company sold nearly 365 million shares at a price of Hong Kong dollars 115 per share. The price per Kuaishou share fluctuates between 105 and 115 Hong Kong dollars.

Given those numbers, Kuaishou would be valued at $ 60.9 billion to go public. An entry that promises to be historic, especially by overtaking that of Nongfu Spring, a Chinese bottled water and beverage company, notably Alibaba and Uber, valued at $ 82.4 billion in 2019.

In the same category

Facebook: Advertisers have better control over the delivery of their ads

Demand for Kuaishou stock was so high that it would represent a total of 1.28 trillion Hong Kong dollars, almost as much as it was when Ant Group, the financial arm of Alibaba, went public. The difference should be made in realizing this IPO. In fact, the Ant Group had surged in Hong Kong $ 1.3 trillion in November 2020 before being stopped by Chinese authorities.

The final results of Kuaishou’s public offering will be announced on February 4th, the day before the IPO. Kuaishou has already attracted ten large investors who are expected to buy $ 2.45 billion worth of shares, including BlackRock and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Kuaishou is the first short video sharing app launched on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It has 262.4 million users per day. At the moment none of its fiscal years has reached profitability, which can be explained by an aggressive investment policy.