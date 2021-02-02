13 European banks are committed to a European public cloud

On January 27, 2021, the German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reviewed the establishment of the European Cloud User Coalition, a coalition of 13 European banks that want to set new standards for data storage. With the support of the Gaia-X project, the European Cloud User Coalition wants to assert itself against the giants of the industry, Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

13 European banks found the European Cloud User Coalition

This new European alliance, made up of 13 European banking institutions, is committed to a European public cloud that respects financial data. Over the past few years we have felt that European players have had a desire to band together to work together and compete against large American and Chinese companies. We are obviously thinking of the GAIA-X project, this Franco-German project to create a European and sovereign cloud. In July 2020, 16 European banks decided to jointly introduce EPI, an alternative to Visa and MasterCard.

This time, 13 European banking institutions have decided to join forces in a data-friendly cloud. Among the banks involved in the project we can find: the Italian Unicredit, the Dutch banks ING and KBC, the Austrian Erste Bank and Bawag, the Swedbank of Sweden and the Irish Allied Irish Banks. The initiative dates back to 2019 and belongs to the German banking group Commerzbank.

Writing the standards of a new European cloud

Markus Chromik, Chief Risk Officer at Commerzbank: “The European Cloud User Coalition must ensure that the European requirements for data protection and the outsourcing of banking services are met, even if we outsource to American companies.” In 2021, most banks will always use nor cloud services from American companies that we all know: Amazon, Microsoft or Google.

The European Cloud User Coalition has already drawn up its roadmap. First of all, a document is to be created in which the standards of a new European cloud in the financial sector are described. The coalition of European banks says: “We hope that this will make European financial institutions less dependent on cloud computing providers in order to make the right choice for their long-term technology provider.”

Markus Chromik is convinced that this consortium must move forward alongside GAIA-X. On the other hand, he is clear and affirms: “I am aware that all of this takes time. There is real surveillance work to be done. I think there are two years of work before a European cloud is available to banks. “