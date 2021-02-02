Advertisers have more control over the delivery of their ads

Facebook just announced a test of a new tool for advertisers that can help prevent their ads from appearing on sensitive or inappropriate topics.

This has been a highly anticipated feature since many advertisers boycotted Facebook last summer. Remember, industry giants like Coca-Cola, Starbucks or Ben & Jerry’s had decided to stop showing their ads on the social network. involved in his failure to advocate the defense of civil rights and his inaction to regulate hateful content. Mark Zuckerberg’s company then promised to take the necessary action and has just taken a first step forward.

Therefore, a tool developed for brands is first tested with a small number of partners, with which topics can be excluded, next to which their ads could appear in the Facebook feed. Specifically, a company that specializes in the sale of children’s toys may, for example, stay away from content that deals with “crimes and tragedies”. Among the topics that advertisers can check off to avoid is “News and Policies” or “Social Issues”.

“It is incredibly important to us, and to our commitment to the industry through GARM, to provide advertisers with topic-exclusion tools to display the content of their ads,” said Carolyn Everson, vice president of Facebook’s Global Business Group . GARM for the Global Alliance for Responsible Media includes other big techs like YouTube or Twitter and tries to define what content is harmful, reporting standards or even an independent control for advertisers on large digital platforms. In fact, Twitter recently announced that it was working on its own branded security tool.

It is very important for many brands to set new standards for online advertising. Indeed, companies like Facebook generate income from advertising, and therefore from the brands they distribute. At the same time, these platforms contain problematic and even hateful content that is indirectly exposed through the brands’ money, which is why more control is required over the distribution of their advertising on social networks.

Facebook said trials with its new tool could take year round.