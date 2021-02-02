The European Commission is sticking to its stalemate against Apple

On February 1, 2021, the European Commission officially announced that it was appealing the July 2020 decision of the General Court of the Union. This means that the reimbursement of 13 billion euros in back taxes applied for by Apple in favor of tax benefits will be repealed in Ireland. The July decision recognizes deficiencies in European taxation but not the evidence presented by the Commission. In the eyes of the Court, what the Commission has put forward does not prove that there is an advantage.

For its part, the Commission notes that there were procedural shortcomings in the Tribunal’s investigation: ‘The fact that the Tribunal did not properly examine the structure and content of the decision, as well as the observations made in the Commission’s written observations on the tasks it was performing in the Irish Headquarters and branches are a procedural violation, ”she said in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Margrethe Vestager, EU Commissioner in charge of competition, recalled in 2016 that the state aid granted by Ireland “distorts or threatens to distort competition by giving preference to certain companies or certain productions”. For good reason, all Apple sales have been attributed to Irish headquarters, to the detriment of the countries where they were actually made. Apple was “subject to a corporate tax rate of 1% on European profits in 2003, which fell to 0.005% in 2014”. In France, the so-called normal corporate tax rate in 2020 is 28%. For the Commissioner, the separation of the parent companies from the others means that the companies can “have the butter and the money”.

In a statement reported by Bloomberg, the Apple company recalled that European judges “have clearly established that Apple has always complied with the law in Ireland, as everywhere we do”. In addition, the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, expressed his support for the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) working group, which is concerned with standardizing international tax rules. A task the CEO recognizes as difficult: “Knowing how to tax a multinational company is very complex.” Given Apple’s tax optimization capabilities, the opposite seems easier.

A case that has been ongoing since 2014

The case is old and dates back to 2014. This year, the European Commission launched in-depth investigations into the tax optimization policies of Apple, but also of other multinational companies such as Starbucks and Fiat. A few years later, on August 30, 2016, the Commission imposed a record fine of 13 billion euros on Apple. The tax breaks, which Ireland Apple has declared illegal by the Commission, come into question. In fact, the company paid significantly less taxes than other structures in the European Union.

In September 2019, a hearing began between the European judiciary and Apple, which refused to pay the fine. This legal dispute culminated in July 2020 with a decision by the Court of Justice of the European Union in favor of the American company. A description that the European Commission is not satisfied and that the case will be referred for appeal in September 2020.

The summary of this call will therefore be published on February 1, 2021. A new decision is expected in the coming months.