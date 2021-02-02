Change at the top of the group: Jeff Bezos resigns from Amazon – Economy

The world’s largest online retailer, Amazon, is introducing a change at its peak. Company founder Jeff Bezos will hand over the presidency in the third quarter of 2021 to Andy Jassy, ​​the head of a thriving cloud business. Amazon announced on Tuesday after the closure of the US market in Seattle.

After that, Bezos is likely to continue to exercise great influence as the executive chairman of the supervisory board, which is higher than the executive board.

The 57-year-old top manager founded Amazon in 1994 and built the company from an online bookstore to a billion-dollar group. With an estimated assets of $ 188 billion (155.4 billion euros), Bezos is currently the second richest person in the world according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index.