Jeff Bezos steps down as CEO of Amazon

On February 2, 2021, Jeff Bezos announced to Amazon employees that he would step down as CEO and make room for Andy Jassy. With this announcement, who has always been the founder and director of the company, the reign of one of the most important leaders of the era of e-commerce ends. “Being the CEO of Amazon is a great responsibility and a demanding task. When you have this kind of responsibility, it’s difficult to focus on anything else, ”explains Jeff Bezos.

When it was created, Amazon was just a platform for buying books. 27 years later, the company is one of the largest, if not the largest, empires in the world. Jeff Bezos leaves nearly a million and a half employees. After Walmart and McDonald’s, few companies can boast of having so many employees.

“This journey began about 27 years ago. Amazon was just an idea and had no name. The question I was asked most often at the time was, “What is the Internet?” Fortunately, I didn’t have to explain it for a long time, ”continues Jeff Bezos. His company quickly rose to become an important platform in e-commerce, for both resellers and consumers. In addition to this status, Amazon was an innovation engine for the cloud, voice assistants, the emergence of the cloud, services like Amazon Go, Dash buttons or even Amazon Prime …

That pullback won’t be abrupt, however, as it will take place at the end of the third quarter of 2021 in September. Enough to give Amazon and Jeff Bezos time to initiate a transition and controlled communication before Andy Jassy takes office. The latter currently holds the very strategic position of CEO of Amazon Web Services.