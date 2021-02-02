Change at the helm of the billionaire group: Jeff Bezos resigns from Amazon’s management – the economy

The world’s largest online retailer, Amazon, is introducing a change at its peak. Company founder Jeff Bezos will hand over the presidency in the third quarter of 2021 to Andy Jassy, ​​the head of a thriving cloud business. Amazon announced on Tuesday after the closure of the US market in Seattle. The company also presented data for the fourth quarter and last fiscal year, which far exceeded market expectations.

Bezos, as the executive chairman of the board of directors, is likely to continue to exercise great influence in the group even after his resignation. The 57-year-old top manager founded Amazon in 1994 and built the company from an online bookstore to a billion-dollar group. With an estimated assets of $ 188 billion (155.4 billion euros), Bezos is currently the second richest person in the world according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index.

In the three months to the end of December, Amazon surpassed the $ 100 billion mark for the first time thanks to an order boom in the Corona crisis and a strong Christmas trade. Compared to the same period last year, sales increased 44 percent to $ 125.6 billion. Amazon was able to more than double its net profit to $ 7.2 billion (6.0 billion euros). In fiscal 2020, the company earned $ 21.3 billion, an increase of 84 percent and a new record.

The online giant has once again benefited significantly from its cloud business with IT services and Internet storage. The AWS platform, operated by future CEO of Jassy and used by many companies and applications, increased quarterly revenue by 28 percent, $ 12.7 billion, and remained slightly below expectations. Operating profit climbed 37 percent to $ 3.6 billion, clearly showing how Amazon’s cloud flagship remains attractive for profit. (DPA)