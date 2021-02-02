Azure will overtake Office in Microsoft revenue in 2022

Microsoft Azure is the second cloud computing provider after Amazon Web Services (AWS) and is on the verge of becoming the Microsoft subsidiary from 2022, which, according to Brent Bracelin, analyst at Piper Sandler, will make the biggest profit ahead of the office-office Suite scored.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the explosion of teleworking in the world and the acceleration of the digital transformation of companies, there was very strong demand for Microsoft’s products and services in 2020. When presenting revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 (October through December 2020), the Redmond company announced astounding sales of $ 43.1 billion on net sales of $ 15.5 billion. Much more than the estimates of analysts who had forecast sales of $ 40.2 billion for $ 12.6 billion in profit.

What is surprising this year is the weight attached to the company’s cloud arm, including Azure. It rose 23% to $ 14.6 billion. Azure revenue alone grew 50%. An increase that is well above that of the competitor AWS and is around 30%. Although the Redmond-based company doesn’t detail the revenue for its various businesses in this segment (which includes Windows Server and Github), Piper Sandler estimates that Azure’s revenue for the company’s second fiscal quarter was $ 7.20 billion amounted to. That’s 17% of Microsoft’s total revenue compared to 4% three years ago.

According to research firm Forrester, the cloud market is expected to weigh 120 billion US dollars in 2021. Microsoft is now turning to high-growth startups in order to continue to gain market share by building partnerships such as Cruise or Apptio. It is therefore only a matter of months before Azure overtakes Office in terms of sales …