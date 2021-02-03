Facebook is ready to bypass Apple’s new rules

Just a few days ago, Facebook expressed its desire to sue Apple for its anti-competitive practices. Mark Zuckerberg’s company doesn’t really like Apple’s new tool, the Tracking Transparency app. With this tool, expected later this year, iPhone owners should be able to decide whether or not to share their data with different applications as well as different websites. Facebook already seems ready to counteract this by tricking users into allowing targeted ads …

Facebook plans to inform users about the processing of their data

Apple’s privacy predictions make it difficult to use targeted advertisements that are popular with certain websites or even certain applications. This is particularly the case with Facebook. The social media company plans to counter the transparency of app tracking by showing users a screen with information about targeted ads. A request for permission to use data collected by third-party websites and applications will then appear on the screen. This time, it describes in detail how user data is used. This final permission request screen is linked to the Tracking Transparency app.

Facebook has announced that it will start a test with a handful of users before the real invitations are provided when Apple launches its tool. The American company also told the Wall Street Journal that “people deserve to know the added context surrounding how their data is being used, and Apple has indicated that training is allowed”.

Apple’s new privacy policy “will hurt small businesses”

While many website and app publishers need to revise their practices, Facebook has stated that Apple’s new tool will ultimately hurt small businesses. The work would be more important for the latter, who need to obtain user permissions every time to be able to use targeted advertising. On Facebook, the company also expects Apple’s new tool will impact advertising performance.

It must be said that very often Facebook uses targeted advertising for its various properties. Whether on Facebook, with Marketplace or even on Instagram and WhatsApp, targeted advertising brings him a lot. In the most recent quarter, Marketplace sales hit $ 885 billion in particular.

In summary, there is a lot at stake for Facebook, whose business model is largely based on targeted advertising. The giant is at risk of being denied a large number of user targeting permissions, which could have a significant impact on its revenues. To see the finality of this whole matter we must now wait for the implementation of Apple’s Tracking Transparency app. The latter seems determined not to give Mark Zuckerberg a gift.