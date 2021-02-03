It all started in a garage in Seattle: A historic turning point on Amazon – Jeff Bezos resigns – Economy

Jeff Bezos founded an online bookstore in a garage near Seattle 27 years ago. His fascination with the Internet and great vision has made him one of the most valuable companies in the world: Amazon.

For more than a quarter of a century, the world’s largest online retailer is now initiating a change in its top management – Bezos will hand over the presidency to Andy Jassy, ​​the head of a thriving cloud business, in the third quarter of 2021. The era does not end there, Bezos wants to get involved. Amazon’s 2020 annual report, released Tuesday after the U.S. stock market closed, has become less of a problem due to the large number of employees.

As the executive chairman of the board, who is superior to the board of directors, Bezos is likely to continue to exert great influence in Amazon. In a note to employees, the 57-year-old said that his decision was not to retire.

“I’ve never had more energy,” Bezos emphasized. In his future role as Chairman of the Board of Directors, he wants to focus his energy and attention on new products and initiatives. He also gets more time for other projects, such as his foundation, his space company Blue Origin or the privately owned newspaper The Washington Post.

The founding name sounded too much like a corpse

On July 5, 1994, Jeff and his then-wife MacKenzie Bezos founded an online bookstore in Bellevue near Seattle. The company was originally called Cadabra, but quickly renamed itself Amazon. According to Bezos’s 2013 biography “Seller of Everything,” Cadabra sounded too much like a corpse.

Jeff Bezos in the space capsule of his company Blue Origin. Photo: REUTERS / Isaiah J. Downing / File Photo

What started with books has grown into the largest online store in the world. Today, Amazon is much more than that, and with the cloud services it offers to beginning IT applications and online storage, countless companies are running. As part of Whole Foods, Amazon also operates its own supermarket chain in the USA.

But that’s not all: Amazon is trying to compete with Netflix, the market leader with its Prime service; With the establishment of its own supply logistics, the group puts pressure on companies delivering packages such as UPS, Fedex and DHL. And no one really knows which industries Amazon will stir next time.

Bezos became rich on the success of his company as a major shareholder. With an estimated assets of $ 188 billion (155.4 billion euros), he is currently the second richest man in the world after Tesla boss Elon Musk, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index.

Honey from Wall Street

The fast-growing Bezos Group has had a long time in the stock market due to chronic red numbers, but because Bezos reliably generates profits, it has become a darling of Wall Street. In September 2018, Amazon became the second public company after the giant Apple, which surpassed the magical limit of the market value of one trillion dollars.

Jeff Bezos in 2000. Photo: HENNY RAY ABRAMS / AFP

Since then, things have been steadily improving – the market capitalization of Amazon was last at an enormous $ 1.7 trillion. The news of Bezos’s resignation did not shock investors even on Tuesday evening – the share remained in positive territory when trading outside working hours.

Because the business was also great in the last quarter: In the three months to the end of December, Amazon surpassed the $ 100 billion mark for the first time thanks to the order boom in the Corona crisis and the strong Christmas business. Compared to the same period last year, sales increased 44 percent to $ 125.6 billion.

Amazon was able to more than double its net profit to $ 7.2 billion (6.0 billion euros). In fiscal 2020, the company earned $ 21.3 billion, an increase of 84 percent and a new record.

Charges against Amazon

So far, Amazon’s biggest profit is not online trading, but a cloud business with IT services and Internet storage. In this respect, it is logical that Andy Jassy, ​​the head of this division, was promoted to the future CEO.

Amazon’s AWS cloud platform, used by many companies and applications, increased quarterly revenue by 28 percent to $ 12.7 billion. Despite strong growth, trade remained somewhat below expectations. Operating profit climbed 37 percent to $ 3.6 billion, clearly showing how Amazon’s cloud flagship remains attractive for profit.

Thanks to his success in Amazon, Bezos is far from being friendly. The group is accused of destroying the retail sector with its great market power and low prices. Amazon is also often criticized for its controversial working conditions.

Until recently, however, Bezose’s most powerful enemy was in the White House: former US President Donald Trump and had a bitter long-standing dispute. However, the main reason was not so much business, but rather Trump’s aversion to the “Washington Post”, which often critically informs about him. (DPA)