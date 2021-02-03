General Motors and PSA join the ranks alongside Hyundai

We have known for a few months that Apple plans to partner with Hyundai, particularly through its E-GMP platform. We can read on Apple Insider that, according to famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple could also work with American General Motors and European PSA to develop its Apple Car project.

The Apple Car will not see the light of day without the help of the major manufacturers

The very first Apple Car is sure to be built on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform. There’s not much tension left in that. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Kia, a subsidiary of the Hyundai Group, could take over production of the vehicle in the United States. The E-GMP platform presented in December is a technological jewel for electric vehicles with two engines.

The manufacturer claims that its platform has a maximum range of 500 kilometers and that it can be charged to 80% in just 18 minutes. The E-GMP also offers incredible performance with an acceleration from 0 to 100 km in just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 260 km / h. For Ming-Chi Kuo there is no longer any doubt: Apple will entrust the manufacture and assembly of parts to the automobile manufacturers.

The Apple brand is developing autonomous driving technology, but building a vehicle consists of around 40 to 50 times more parts than a smartphone. It’s not Apple’s responsibility, let alone if the company wants to get a vehicle out quickly. The analyst believes the tech giant won’t be able to build its own automotive supply chain, as it does with the iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch, without incurring significant delays.

General Motors and PSA are in the running

Because of this, Apple uses several automakers: Hyundai, but not only. Apple could also work with General Motors and PSA. Two manufacturers with extensive development and production experience that could enable the Apple brand to significantly reduce the development time of their Apple car. By the way, automakers could do a nice marketing stunt.

Ming-Chi Kuo writes, “We believe Apple will leverage the resources of current automakers and focus on autonomous driving hardware and software, semiconductors, battery-related technologies, driver designs, shape and interior, innovative user experience and integration into the existing Apple ecosystem” .

According to the analyst, the Apple Car will still not see the light of day before 2025. A date that is still considered ambitious for a tech company making its first foray into a new industry. There’s also no doubt that the tech giant is likely to market its vehicle as a very high-end model, or at least a premium electric vehicle.