Uber acquires Drizly, a specialist in alcohol delivery

Uber has announced that it is on the verge of acquiring the drizly liquor delivery business for $ 1.1 billion. The transaction will be completed in the first part of 2021.

Founded in 2012, Drizly works with local vendors who sell alcohol and serve more than 1,400 cities in North America. Users only need to connect to the application to place an order. Then a delivery person is hired to do the job, just like Uber. In 2020, the alcohol supply sector exploded across the Atlantic. Online sales of alcoholic beverages rose 80%, mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With this buyout, which will be completed in cash but also in shares, the Drizly marketplace will be integrated directly into the Uber Eats application and the independent platform will remain functional for the time being. “” [Le PDG Cory Rellas] and her great team made Drizly an incredible success. The gross bookings have increased by over 300% from year to year. By adding Drizly to the Uber family, we can accelerate this journey by introducing Drizly to the Uber audience in the years to come and expanding its geographic presence in our global presence, ”said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber.

Drizly will allow Uber to sell beverages in addition to food. Therefore, given the situation the company is in, this move is far from surprising. Badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, she recently made the decision to part ways with her low-income activities. With this, the company sold its autonomous driving department and the one that specializes in flying taxis.

Upstream bought Uber delivery giant Postmates for $ 2.6 billion while it started delivering groceries in Latin America and Canada. This latest acquisition therefore aligns with the direction of the American giant, which appears to be primarily focused on the delivery of goods. A logical path that meets the current needs of consumers around the world.