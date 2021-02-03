SpaceX will take 4 civilians aboard Crew Dragon in 2021

This is a major first for SpaceX: the world’s first fully civilian mission. This space mission called Inspiration4 will bring four civilians into space aboard a Crew Dragon capsule. The launch is scheduled for the last quarter of 2021 at the Kennedy Space Center.

Inspiration4: The first fully civil space mission

SpaceX sees civil space travel as a perfect opportunity to raise funds and get involved in charity. That is precisely the aim of this first fully civilian mission. Inspiration4 is led and commissioned by Jared Isaacman, Founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments. The aim is to raise funds for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. This space expedition is therefore an opportunity for the participating civilians to make a donation to this children’s hospital.

The trip will take several days around the world and end off the coast of Florida. The four civilians who will take part in this space mission will no doubt get their money’s worth. Of course, all participants receive training from the SpaceX horses. In particular, they have to learn to move around in weightlessness. You will also be trained in the operation of spacesuits and emergency situations.

The beginning of the era of space tourism?

The Crew Dragon capsule has never transported civilians to date. Its job is to enable NASA astronauts to participate in the International Space Station. Recently, the Crew-1 mission enabled four astronauts to be transported to the ISS: Shannon Walker, Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and an astronaut from Jaxa (the Japanese space agency), the Japanese Soichi Noguchi. Just a few months after SpaceX’s first manned flight.

SpaceX has always been committed to sending tourists into space. In 2020, Elon Musk’s company planned to partner with Space Adventures to send tourists into space. The aim is of course to cover the gigantic costs of transporting astronauts to the International Space Station or to take the opportunity to donate to associations, as is the case with the Inspiration4 mission.

In the future, space tourism could be a particularly interesting way to write off such operations and even generate revenue. In 2022, SpaceX plans to go further and fly four tourists to the ISS. A 10-day trip for an astronomical amount of $ 55 million each.