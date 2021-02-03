Andy Jassy in the portrait: This is how the new head of Amazon ticks – the economy

For Bezose, the resignation of the CEO is only a resignation from the day-to-day business of the internet giant – from now on he will continue to monitor the company’s development as executive chairman. In a letter to employees, the 57-year-old announced that in his new role, he would focus his energy and attention exclusively on new products, services and innovations.

He also wants to take more care of projects besides Amazon in the future. These include the Blue Origin and Washington Post space companies, as well as a number of charitable initiatives. In the letter, Bezos described his designated successor, Andy Jassy, ​​as an “exceptional leader” whom he had “full confidence in.”

He brought it to Amazon directly from Harvard Business School

In fact, the 53-year-old Jassy can be described as a kind of crown prince, because he is not only one of the company’s closest confidants, but he has also been in Amazon for almost as long as Bezos himself. Just three years later, it was founded in 1994 – just in time for the company’s IPO – Jassy was brought to Amazon directly from Harvard Business School.

According to CNBC’s “Fortt Knoxx” podcast, “I took my final exam on the first Friday in May 1997,” says Jassy, ​​”and I started on Amazon the following Monday.” He was trying hard to get a New Yorker off the west coast of Seattle, he recalls – without telling the new graduate what his role would be.

From marketing manager to student Bezose

Jassy starts as a marketing manager for a young stock company and in the late 1990s works his way into a close management team around Jeff Bezos. He eventually offers him a position on the executive committee – as a technical advisor to the CEO. “It was a very non-specific job offer,” Jassy recalls, so he originally wanted to turn down the offer.

But then the two agreed to propose a position as a kind of chief of staff, coordinating between management and all other departments. From now on, Jassy accompanies Bezos on important meetings, trips and events. A tandem with a clear hierarchy: Bezos can get to know one of his most promising junior employees better and can base important decisions on a second judgment.

In return, Jassy receives invaluable mentoring and almost unlimited access to the leader of the Amazon. As Jassy continues the company and later establishes a new division of Amazon Amazon Web Services (AWS), vacancy becomes a more formalized mentoring program that select executives walk alongside Bezos every one or two years.

AWS: Company fillet

Jassy is known as the “father of the cloud”. He is part of a team that develops the idea of ​​its own cloud infrastructure with online storage and web services and presents it to the founders. When the project was implemented in 2006 with almost 60 employees, Jassy took over the position of CEO of the Amazon subsidiary. In retrospect, Jassy sees the idea – a virtual, leasable IT infrastructure – as a natural consequence of the company’s growth.

Although more and more IT staff were hired at the time, “we still needed the same amount of time to complete software projects,” he explains, “and this led us to the AWS and cloud concept.” AWS has long been CEO of Amazon’s subsidiary cloud services in the world. Whether it’s Netflix, Twitch, LinkedIn or Facebook – it’s almost as if all the leading high-throughput online services are now AWS customers.

High profit margin from AWS

At the annual internal exhibition re: Invent, Jassy names a worldwide market share of 45 percent. That’s more than twice as much as the nearest competitor – Microsoft Azure. However, what makes AWS so valuable to the parent company is neither the market share nor the estimated 25,000 employees that the subsidiary now employs worldwide, but the high profit margin that has regularly saved the company’s earnings at the end of the quarter in recent years.

While Amazon’s subsidiary earned only $ 35 billion in total sales of $ 280.5 billion in 2019, at the same time it generated 63 percent of the group’s profits: $ 9.2 billion in profits from the group-wide $ 14.5 billion in profits that Amazon generated in 2019

The future of the Amazon: between world power and destruction

We will see how smooth the transfer of power will take place next autumn. The global corona crisis is the engine rather than a barrier for the world’s largest online retailer: for the first time in the group’s history, Amazon achieved sales of more than $ 100 billion in the quarter. But in the United States, Joe Biden’s new government is being watched.

Given that Democrats have a slim majority in addition to Joe Biden’s presidency of the Senate, there is a growing risk of tighter regulation or taxation of digital companies in the domestic market. Negotiations with retailers on the Amazon Marketplace, the processing of customer data in Amazon for streaming Prime Video and digital tax are also important regulatory issues within the European Union for technology companies such as Amazon.

Even U.S. senators are now debating whether Amazon should be broken due to its dominant market position. His flawless Amazon Vita alone makes Andy Jassy appear as Jeff Bezos’ natural successor. The fact that the leader of the company’s most successful division is chosen here should also be interpreted as showing the way: Thanks to Andy Jassy at the top, Amazon will hardly withdraw from the future market for digital infrastructure solutions such as cloud services. On the contrary.