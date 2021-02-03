FTC is seeking $ 61.7 million in compensation for independent delivery companies

According to the FTC, Amazon stole up to a third of the tips from its deliverers. The company, which is about to change CEOs, will have to pay $ 61.7 million to pay off its debt. This decision follows an investigation by the US Federal Trade Commission. According to the organization, tips were withheld for two and a half years. This corresponds to the period in which the Amazon Flex compensation system was introduced.

FTC sanctions Amazon’s practices

According to the FTC, Amazon promised deliverers some income before lowering their wages … to tip. Based on these results of the FTC investigation, Amazon agreed to settle the approximately 61.7 million US dollars, which corresponds to what it would have “stolen” from its Amazon Flex providers for two and a half years. The FTC says today it is sanctioning Amazon “for expanding its trading empire by deceiving its workers. Amazon stole nearly a third of tips from deliverers to improve their bottom line. “

In the same category

Jeff Bezos steps down as CEO of Amazon

The concept of Amazon Flex was clear, however: the company used independent delivery agents. Their mission was to deliver packages and groceries for the Amazon and Whole Foods accounts in more than fifty American cities. All with their own vehicles and without social protection such as health benefits, sick pay or overtime pay. Even so, deliverers were able to receive tips in exchange for their good service. In fact, Amazon Flex’s argument in 2016 was that deliverers received 100% of tips received. However, according to the FTC investigation, this was an official version as in reality the company quickly began cutting wages and giving tips to delivery drivers.

An Amazon spokesperson also commented on the survey: “While we disagree that it was unclear how we reported the payment to the drivers, we made additional clarifications in 2019 and are pleased to leave these questions behind. Flexible delivery partners play an important role in daily customer support. That’s why they are the highest paid in the business, averaging $ 25 an hour. “

A scam that went on until the FTC investigation was revealed …

FTC commissioner Rohit Chopra said the theft at Amazon “did not go unnoticed by the company’s independent delivery agents, and many expressed anger and confusion with the company. But instead of being honest, Amazon has taken extensive measures to deceive its drivers, cover up its theft, and send them predefined responses. “

In fact, the delivery drivers who complained about their compensation received emailed responses confirming that Amazon was indeed continuing to give them 100% of their tips. And that until the company learns of the ongoing investigation at the FTC. From then on, salaries and tips were better redistributed. Now and after the FTC investigation, Amazon has to compensate its delivery workers, but it is also prohibited to mislead them again about their wages and tips.

This isn’t the first time Amazon has been held by the FTC. In June 2019, the American company was observed as part of an antitrust investigation, one of the platform’s sellers was also fined for incorrect online reviews and, more recently, an antitrust complaint was filed against the e-book industry. Amazon should therefore be more careful …