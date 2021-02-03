Google agreed to pay $ 3.8 million for wage discrimination investigations

In a study conducted by the US Department of Labor, Google pledged more than 5,500 employees and former applicants to $ 2.6 million and an additional $ 1.25 million for possible future adjustments for a total of $ 3.8 million.

The fine follows a four-year investigation by the US Department of Labor as part of its periodic review of compensation practices. This investigation led to allegations that Google paid fewer women engineers than men in similar positions from 2014 to 2017. Wage differentials were found in several Google offices.

To resolve these allegations, Google has pledged to pay more than 2,500 of its engineers $ 1.35 million to compensate them for past discrimination, as well as another $ 1.23 million to 1,700 Asian Compensating women who have unsuccessfully applied for engineering jobs on Google. Under this agreement, Google is also expected to launch a $ 1,250,000 fund ($ 250,000 annually for 5 years) to allow for future salary adjustments.

Google states that this discrimination was discovered during an internal investigation and that the company therefore agreed to pay that amount to correct the situation while it denies it has broken the law. “We believe that everyone should be paid for their work, not who they are, and we invest heavily to ensure that our hiring and compensation processes are fair and not distorted,” said a Google spokesman interviewed by AFP.

This is not the first time Google has been accused of discrimination. In recent years, more and more Google employees have openly denounced management practices, resulting in the formation of a union by hundreds of employees over the past month, a rarity in the tech industry.