VAT reduction or child bonus ?: How does the boom – economy work?

The children’s bonus of 300 euros per child gave the domestic economy more dynamism than reducing VAT. The Institute for Macroeconomics and Business Cycle Research (IMK) has calculated that the effect on the euro may even be twice as great. In contrast to the reduction in VAT from 19 to 16 percent in the second half of 2020, the one-off payment “focused on households with children and low to middle incomes,” writes the IMK trade union. It is this group of people who are “especially often confronted with other expenses” in a pandemic. On the other hand, higher-income households in particular took the opportunity to pass on purchases through a reduction in VAT, which was good for the economy, but nonsense in terms of distribution policy.

Direct payments boost consumption

“Our analysis provides convincing evidence that the child bonus in relation to the tax money used has resulted in a much greater ‘oomph’ than a temporary reduction in VAT,” said IMK chief Sebastian Dullien. Of the bonus paid out – a total of 4.3 billion euros – almost two thirds are likely to be used for further consumption. On the other hand, Ifo’s calculations indicated that of the 20 billion euros costed by the state to reduce VAT, less than a third cost additional consumer spending.

The IMK therefore recommends using more of the funds used for direct payments in future economic stimulus programs “both for reasons of efficiency and for reasons of distribution”. For their study, economists evaluated information from 6,100 employees and job seekers from a November survey. The survey thus recorded the situation after the payment of both tranches of the child bonus in September and October.

20 billion has almost faded

Despite lower prices, the 79% reduction in VAT had no effect on consumer behavior. Only 16 percent said they actually preferred purchases that were scheduled later. Only 4.5 percent said they bought something extra. The Munich Ifo Institute determined that the effect of reducing VAT in the total amount of 20 billion euros was an additional expenditure of only 6.3 billion euros.

Rich people, take advantage of tax cuts

IMK data also suggest that higher-income households in particular have taken the opportunity to shop while reducing VAT. For example, among respondents whose budget had financial reserves, almost 18 percent initially preferred purchases that were planned later. Of the households without reserves, only 11.5 percent did so. 11.3 percent of respondents from households with an income of less than 1,500 euros per month net reported purchases that they would otherwise have made later. This share was significantly higher for respondents with a net monthly household income of at least 4,500 euros, to 19.5 percent.

A child bonus is issued

The picture is completely different with the children’s bonus. “This was primarily aimed at households with a lower or middle income eligible for child benefit, because it is included in the tax exemption, but it is not included in the basic security,” writes IMK. In November, just weeks after the payout, 37 percent of respondents said they had spent the entire bonus with their children. For another 27 percent, the one-off payment was at least partially used for consumption.

The observed tendency to spend is particularly high, with more than 80 percent of the amount paid to households with a monthly income of less than € 1,500 on a net basis. The group also reported particularly often in the survey that they had to spend more money in the pandemic. IMK researchers mention, for example, technical purchases for online lessons or the exclusion of free school meals. This emphasizes that the child bonus specifically helped where there was a particularly high need, economists write.