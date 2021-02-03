5G increases Ericsson’s annual result

On January 29th, Ericsson published its annual results (pdf). Due to operator demand for 5G devices, the device manufacturer’s sales increased by 2%.

Huawei’s various exclusions from 5G infrastructures in Europe and around the world have benefited other gamers. This is especially true for Ericsson, for which 2020 was a source of growth. Sales exceeded 22 billion euros, of which more than 70% (16.35 billion euros) came from the supply of new generation network devices. Ericsson already delivers 79 active 5G networks worldwide and has 127 commercial contracts.

However, other activities such as the sale of services are on the decline despite only accounting for € 5.8 billion in sales. Digital services decreased by 6% and managed services by 12%.

“We are confident that our patent portfolio will be valuable over the long term, especially due to a strong position in 5G. We will try to maximize the present value of this range of products, which has been established for many years through investments in research and development, ”explains Börje Ekholm, CEO of Ericsson. His company closes 2020 with a net profit of 1.7 billion euros.

Still, 2021 could be instructive. Several threats hover over the device manufacturer. The first is the news of upcoming contracts. “We are approaching major contract renewals that could negatively impact earnings for 2021 and 2022,” added the CEO. Some operators could turn to other providers, particularly by following a less exclusive trend, namely Open RAN. Nokia was particularly sensitive to the tide and has been offering open interfaces since July 2020. A trend initiated by Rakuten in Japan, which is now making its know-how available to other operators, especially in Singapore.

The other threat could come from China. In fact, Ericsson saw sales growth in Northeast Asia equal to 3.3 billion euros of its sales. However, the Middle Kingdom warned that if Europe bans Huawei it would restrict Nokia and Ericsson’s exports. And we can say that the provider will not be helped, as its own country decided in October to ban Huawei and ZTE from 5G networks. “The decision of the Swedish regulatory authority to exclude Chinese suppliers from 5G networks could endanger our business activities in China,” explains Börje Ekholm. The country’s influence could also disrupt Ericsson’s expansion in Asian countries.

If the supplier can look forward to a good 2020, it must be ready to disrupt its activities in Asia and give in to the call of Open RAN.