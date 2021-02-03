How can you use Valentine’s Day to increase sales?

Valentine’s Day overtook Easter and became the main event of the first part of the year.

The French are still in large numbers to celebrate February 14th with gifts. Exactly 50% with an average budget of around € 85.

Offer personalized courses based on your industry

On Valentine’s Day there are products that are more popular than others. Perfume, flowers, chocolates … live their moment of grace. Maybe not forever. In 2020 the French will change their minds. You’re 3% to celebrate with friends, interpersonal gifts emerge, and Valentine’s Day gifts become more masculine (there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be pampered).

That’s why new gift ideas are popping up! We have therefore selected the most important industries for which we present unique gift paths, specialized marketing levers and personalized customer care:

Wine decorations Lingerie Perfumery Flowers Books and stationery Chocolate bedding Photography Plants and plants High-tech cosmetic candle

Customize your shopping and customer service trip for Valentine’s Day

Most don’t buy for them on Valentine’s Day. What if it’s not the right size? What if he / she doesn’t like it? What if that makes it worse in real life? So many questions that need to be answered to reassure the customer. Yes, Valentine’s Day is no exception to the rule, on the contrary. The obstacles to buying are numerous and some are specific to this period. Payment, delivery, returns or even customer loyalty, we present the most common trips for Valentine’s Day.

In this whitepaper, Botfuel summarizes all customer trips to optimize your sales for Valentine’s Day.

