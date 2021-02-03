Boston Dynamics reveals a revamped version of Spot

Less than a year after Spot Explorer was launched in the US, Boston Dynamics is introducing a revamped version of its robot dog called Spot Entreprise. The company also announced the release of new software for Spot, as well as a robotic arm that can be used to perform tasks.

This new version of the famous four-legged robot has significant advantages over its predecessor. Most notable, without a doubt, is a charging station that he can go to to overhaul his battery without human interaction. Thanks to this, Spot Entreprise can constantly stay in an isolated area, which is one of the most important parts of its missions, and move around when necessary. With 90 minutes of autonomy on a full charge, it always has juice thanks to its charging station. Among other things, the new spot has a more powerful processor in order to be able to run more advanced autonomy algorithms. The price has not yet been announced, but it will no doubt be more expensive than the previous one, which costs $ 75,000.

Boston also presented Dynamics Scout, a control system that allows Spot to be controlled remotely over an Internet network. Scout works with both Spot Explorer and Spot Enterprise. The uses of this software are numerous: as part of the monitoring of a warehouse, for example, an employee can detect an anomaly in the distance and take direct control of Spot to see what is happening there: the camera in front of the robot transcribes live on a computer screen. However, journalists who were able to test Scout have noticed some slowdowns and a latency between the time the order is placed and the time the robot runs. Boston Dynamics will therefore certainly improve its system.

Finally, a robotic arm that hooks onto Spot is also being marketed. It was first presented by the company in 2018 through a video that was running around the internet. It enables the four-legged friend to “grasp, lift, carry, place and pull a variety of objects”. At the moment this arm is not compatible with Scout, but if it is, remote tasks can be performed thanks to Spot.

As a reminder, Boston Dynamics was acquired by Hyundai in December 2020 for an amount of $ 1 billion.