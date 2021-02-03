Living in the area: Under Bookmaker – Real Estate – Economy

The frustration in Berlin’s urban society that there is by no means enough new construction activity – given the continuing huge influx into Berlin – is clearly so great that everyone now feels called to define areas for new housing construction. The five initiators of the Bürgerstadt Buch (according to Tagesspiegel) are not everyone and not anyone at all.

At the beginning of September 2019, architect Julia Tophof, SPD rental specialist Günter Fuderholz, Winfried Hammann (member of the board of Bürgerstadt Aktiengesellschaft), SPD housing and real estate politician Volker Härtig and expert Friedrich Stark presented their project to a professional audience for the first time. Architekturpreis Berlin e. V. together with the commercial law firm Zirngibl, Funk Group and BIM Berliner Immobilienmanagement GmbH for an interview at the long table “Creation of the Civic City Book” in KutscherHaus on Kurfürstendamm / George-Grosz-Platz. The result: sobriety and encouragement at the same time.

The civic city of Buch is unlikely to have a chance of implementation, as the area does not appear in the current urban development plan.

In the 1990s, the Berlin Senate planned another 800 flats in Book IV, the construction of the Buch V residential district with 3,000 flats, the development of the Elisabethaue building with 1,800 family houses and terraced houses and the construction of a new town in and around. jobs. In the motorway triangle between the Berliner Ring and the A 114, a 53-hectare “Posseberg” industrial park was even to be built. And these plans were also included in the zoning plan in 1994. But at a time of economic weakness and declining population, Berlin changed the zoning plan in 2002: The planned new town area between Buchholz and Buch (around “Book VI”) was transformed into “commercial building ”similar to neighboring Posseberg. Residential areas have been reduced. Agricultural areas and former wastewater treatment plants have largely been declared protected landscape areas. Against this background, plans would first have to be changed, which is currently lacking political will.

Northeast Berlin has the greatest development potential

Undoubtedly, Northeast Berlin has the greatest development potential. The group of initiatives defined 16 quarters here. “One would also find more,” Fuderholz said. “With a credible population forecast, Berlin needs 100,000 more housing units.” And at this point, it was really exciting on September 4, 2019: Why the city doesn’t really develop a big new development in the area and prefers is lost in small size redensification?

The Buch Group has strengthened its position in Hamburg – in the form of Jürgen Bruns-Berentelg, who has been CEO of HafenCity Hamburg GmbH, a public development company, since 2003. After ten minutes of acceptance of the implementation experience, we suspect why the capital is failing, but why it could go on. And that was an encouraging part of the evening. “Plans cannot be transferred one to one – large development areas have different conditions,” said Bruns-Berentelg. But: “Large areas have more potential to create diversity in the city than the densification of the inner city.” Also – to hear, to hear – “I don’t want any investor. I need clients. “Large areas can also be developed in small parts. Examples from Wrocław show, as shown by the prototype development of the civic city of Buch. The man from Hafencita named what they wanted and what they wanted in Hamburg, not the development of neighborhoods, but the development of entire city districts – if it somehow works with all pipapo. There is a need to raise environmental standards for buildings and to create green infrastructure. These are bus systems for autonomous management – the development of a different character of the city with the help of public and private builders, also with owners from the ranks of housing groups so hated in Berlin.

But what Berlin could learn from Hamburg is that HafenCity Hamburg GmbH “is not a profit transfer organization.” “We can sell land for 450 euros per square meter,” said Bruns-Berentelg. At the end of the year, his company has to earn only a plus or minus zero: “We are institutionally allowed to deviate from property values.” And unlike Berlin, Hamburg has no absolute need to hold property in public hands. Hamburger does not see the allocated gardens as taboo: “In five years, we will have no more space reserves to nibble on in the harbor.”

An unattractive city loses attractive skilled workers

Christian Böllhoff, Managing Partner of Prognos AG, explained in the coach building how important it would be to create a positive climate for the new building at all levels in Berlin. “In fact, we are still working on the past,” he said at the presentation of the latest report on Germany, focusing on the likely development of Berlin in terms of population. The demand gap in Berlin is larger than in other large German cities – “above average”, says Böllhoff: “Approximately 60,000 new flats were built in Berlin between 2011 and 2007, but 294,000 households were added.” So you move closer to yourself, you feel, but not necessarily more comfortable. “We can assume, and I mean it really positively,” says Prognos, “that this city will continue to grow, even with the right people who bring innovation and interesting insights to this city. We should not become unattractive. That would be a shame, because if the city becomes unattractive, then these people will go to Hamburg – or Hanover. “