Now Google offers more information about the websites that are shown in search

In a blog post published on February 1, 2021, Google introduced a new feature that improves search results. This enables users to know the origin of the websites displayed there.

JK Kearns, Google Search Product Manager, explains Mountain View’s approach:

“When you search for information on Google, chances are you will often come across results from sources you know well: major retailer websites, national news sites, and others. But there is also a ton of great information and services available on websites that you may never have come across before. You can always use Google to do additional research on these websites. However, we are working on a new way to find useful information without searching again. “

To make it easier for users, it is now enough to click on the three dots in the top right corner of each search result. There you will find information on the website in question and on how to obtain information, especially a small description from Wikipedia. “These descriptions contain the latest verified information available on Wikipedia through the website,” said Mountain View.

When a website doesn’t have a Wikipedia description, other information is available and displayed by Google, e.g. B. when the search engine first indexed them. While the company doesn’t specifically address this issue in its press release, it is evident that this new feature was also designed to fight the growing scourge of fake news. “If it’s a website you’ve never heard of before, this extra information can give you context or reassurance, especially when looking for important information like health or finance,” she wrote.

The tool also distinguishes between organic search results and advertising and indicates whether the site uses the HTTPS protocol to ensure safer browsing. “We’ll be making this feature available today in English in the US on desktop, mobile, and in the Google application on Android,” said Google. It is not yet known when she will arrive in France. Additionally, the company recently redesigned the look and feel of its mobile search engine to make the experience more enjoyable and fluid.