Germany wants Open RAN for its operators and Europe

The federal government is preparing an action plan to develop local telecommunications actors, particularly with regard to 5G networks, Open RAN solutions and 6G. This plan, which is soberly referred to as the “joint proposal for action”, is being promoted by the ministries of the interior, economy, research and transport.

To achieve this, a budget of 2 billion euros has to be distributed across different areas. Currently, 300 million euros have to be invested in Open RAN, 237 million euros in a research center for 6G, 250 million euros in stimulating demand and expanding 5G networks and 550 million euros in the European project to promote the microprocessor sector.

“The prosperity and competitiveness of Germany and Europe will increasingly depend on mastering new communication technologies. This requires a joint political and industrial commitment at national and European level, ”explains the document received from POLITICO.

Recent actions against Huawei have shown that European operators have strong reliance on Nokia and Ericsson. Although the companies are based in the EU, the use of Open RAN is presented as a modern and, above all, a more sustainable solution. This German project undoubtedly reflects the demand from Orange, Deutsche Telekom, Telefónica and Vodafone to make Open RAN competitive with conventional solutions. A virtuous circle for the three main players in the market, but not going towards the majority. “Germany and Europe urgently need to strengthen their capabilities and develop industrial ecosystems for Open RAN and 6G technologies, including hardware and software,” the document continues.

It must be said that the Open RAN is not accessible to everyone. Only Rakuten in Japan serves as a model. However, the operator benefited from a decisive advantage: he built his network from scratch. Specifically, Rakuten Mobile is supplied by Cisco, Intel, Altiostar, Nokia, OKI, Fujitsu, Ciena, Netcracker, Qualcomm, Mavenir, Quanta, Sercomm, Allot, Innoeye or even Viavi. The entire hardware is brought together via open interfaces created by Red Hat.

For Germany and Europe, it is not just about bringing out actors for the hardware part, but also for the software part. A major challenge that could be accelerated by the European project in the field of semiconductors and the proposal of the federal government.