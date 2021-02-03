Facebook news could hit France this year

After the launch of Facebook News in the UK, Mark Zuckerberg’s social network announced that it also intends to launch this service in France very soon … Maybe even this year? In any case, this is the goal.

Facebook News does not lose sight of France

Facebook has never hidden its ambition to launch its “Facebook News” service in France, on the contrary. As early as August 2020, the social network giant announced that it would introduce this service in France in the “six months to a year”. A goal that he has obviously not lost sight of.

Taking advantage of the arrival of Facebook News in the UK, Mark Zuckerberg’s company said in a blog post that “active negotiations with partners” were underway to launch his service in France and Germany. If he doesn’t dare to give a possible start date, he can bet that the sooner the better for the social network: “We hope that we will be able to launch Facebook News in France and Germany very soon this year. We’re working very hard on it, ”he admits.

As a reminder, Facebook messages are displayed within the platform via a tab for messages such as Google News. Using algorithms, users can view press content (articles and videos) selected for them based on their location and areas of interest.

After the damage to the press, Facebook wants to come to his rescue

In a blog post, Facebook itself admits: The advent of social media has severed the connection between “publishers and readers”, which has made the financial situation of “the industry a particularly sensitive written press”. Words well chosen to half-heartedly admit that while social platforms are getting richer, the media continue to decline. A situation that has also opened an important dispute between Google, Facebook and the Australian government.

With Facebook News, the social network wants to help improve this situation: ” [Facebook News] won’t solve all of the worries news publishers might face. Or calm down the tensions that social networks could provoke with the newspaper industry. But [Facebook News] should make it possible to give the publishers more visibility and thus contribute to maintaining the activities in the area of ​​the local and national press ”, explains the company Mark Zuckergerg.

Facebook not only wants to bring more traffic to the media, but also offer them a new source of income. In August, the social network promised to “pay publishers to have their content available on this new service”. News that heralds (somewhat) less gloomy days for the newspaper industry.