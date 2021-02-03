The transition to renewable energies would be more difficult: Scientists for the future see the expansion of natural gas delays in the energy transition – the economy

The planned expansion of gas infrastructure in Germany cannot be justified in terms of climate policy and carries a number of financial risks. In addition, the planned energy transition will be delayed. These are theses on a contribution to a discussion published by the journal Scientists for the Future (SFF). The alleged climate-friendly nature of natural gas is questioned on the basis of new findings from the study: Natural gas as a fossil fuel consists mainly of methane.

Its effect as a greenhouse gas is said to be as harmful to the climate as carbon dioxide. This means that natural gas is not suitable as a bridging technology, according to proponents of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

New climate base to support the pipeline

The reason was the debate on a new climate foundation set up by Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, which is also intended to support the completion of the controversial oil pipeline in the Baltic Sea. Friday’s activists for the future wanted to present a discussion paper to Prime Minister Manuel Schwesig on Tuesday evening.

Natural gas should serve as a bridging technology in energy conversion, as gas-fired power plants produce significantly less CO2 than oil or coal. To close any supply gaps, natural gas power plants should be used flexibly – because wind, solar and water energy fluctuate. SFF scientists are criticizing the plans.

Avoid addictions

Germany is the country with the second highest plan for investment in natural gas in Europe. According to the article, around € 18.3 billion is planned for power plants, gas networks and liquefied natural gas terminals – and this is not necessary due to declining natural gas consumption. SFF considers the expansion of natural gas structures to be a risk of financing energy transformation.

Timm Kehler, a member of the board of the Future Gas industrial initiative, is at odds. The existing infrastructure is not very large, he says. “On the contrary, each expansion creates more competition.” Every second German heats gas. This is also a social issue, because natural gas helps to keep heating costs stable. Kehler explains: “Many opportunities to import gas – even more than necessary – make the European market strong for global competition, which will prevent dependencies. “

There is no gap in coverage

Franziska Holz, an energy economist at the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), examined the development of demand in the German and European natural gas markets in a study. Their conclusion: There is no difference in coverage. “We have plenty of import opportunities and natural gas storage facilities that have been above average for a long time,” he says.

At present, natural gas power plants can still be used for short-term bottlenecks. In the long run, not all parts of the industry can be electrified. “However, if we continue to build power plants and natural gas pipelines, they will not be satisfied with the operation only at the time of supply outages.”

Companies invest at their own risk

SFF talks about the so-called lock-in effects. The transition to renewables is more difficult. “Decarbonising the energy industry is the cheapest way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve Paris’s climate goals, cheaper than reducing emissions in agriculture or transport,” emphasizes the DIW expert.

From Kehler’s point of view, private investment in the hydrogen economy does not conflict with the expansion of renewables. “Companies invest at their own risk.” As a result, there is no bottleneck in terms of capital resources for the transition to energy. This is further supported by appropriate mechanisms, ”says Kehler.

But what if the supposedly climate-friendly natural gas has a worse ecological balance? The SFF document emphasizes that in the past, the environmental friendliness of methane was assessed too positively. Satellite observations, more accurate measurements and more differentiated considerations of the overall cycle should show that natural gas, in its effect as a greenhouse gas, may be as climate-relevant as carbon dioxide.