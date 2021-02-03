Apple plans to invest $ 3.6 billion in Korean Kia Motors

At the beginning of the week, Kia Motor stock was up 14.5%. Why ? Because a Korean medium has stated that Apple would try to invest around $ 3.6 billion in the automaker. This rumor comes from Apple working in secret, but increasingly active, on its Apple Car project for electric vehicles. The Cupertino giant recently turned to Hyundai. An approximation which the manufacturer had confirmed with reference to “preliminary talks” and which had also led to a rapid increase in the share price. Kia and Apple, contacted by Bloomberg, declined to comment on this possible investment.

On the way to an American production for the Apple Car?

Separately, DongA Ilbo reports, without citing the source, that Apple plans to invest in Kia so that its electric car can be manufactured directly in the United States at the plant that Kia owns in Georgia (in the southeast of the country). . In this case, the Korean media go further and suggest that the two groups could sign an agreement on February 17th. The start of production of Apple Car is expected to begin by 2024. According to DongA Ilbo, Apple initially plans to produce 100,000 vehicles per year.

If Apple’s project continues, the company could enter the green vehicle market in the medium term, particularly to compete with Tesla. We also envision the company adding their electric cars to their software ecosystem. An ecosystem that is currently at the heart of Apple’s products, primarily focused on computers, cell phones, and wearables. In order to manufacture its own vehicles, however, Apple has every interest in entering into close partnerships that enable it to manufacture its cars on the assembly lines of already established automakers. It would cost him much more to build his own factory and, above all, it would take much more time.