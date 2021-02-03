A website may provide information about stocks to buy based on Elon Musk’s tweets

After Elon Musk’s tweets that rocketed several companies’ stock market prices, two clever people had fun creating the Elon Stocks website, notifying them of every tweet from the latter mentioning an action. The timing may not be ideal as Elon Musk announced his intention to step back from Twitter for a while yesterday. But the idea isn’t that stupid for those who want to make some money as soon as it comes back up …

Indeed, last week saved up for many retail investors after several stocks soared thanks to his tweets. He started the week participating in the soaring Gamestop share price by tweeting a link to the WallStreetBets Reddit thread. A few hours later, Etsy share rose 9% after a tweet said he liked the platform. Two days later, CD Project (creator of the Cyberpunk 2077 game) rose 12% after a tweet stated that a new Tesla Model S plaid car would allow passengers to play the game. Bitcoin’s value rose 20% to $ 38,566 after changing his personal Twitter bio to #bitcoin.

The two creators of ‘The Bad Unicorn’ have therefore launched the website ‘Elon Stocks’ to be notified every time Elon Musk mentions a share on Twitter. The site says, “It’s like insider trading, but legal.” The service costs $ 1 per week. The first three notifications are free. Interested parties can register on the Elon Stocks website. However, you must have an American or Canadian number to benefit from the service …

This is not the first time Bad Unicorn has created a website all about Elon Musk. They had already designed the Musc sur Mars website to wager $ 1 on the day they arrived on Mars. The two creators of the website have decided to release a new “bad idea” every two weeks to make people smile during these dire times. And why not enrich yourself a little …

