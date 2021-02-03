ByteDance files a complaint against Tencent for anti-competitive practices

ByteDance doesn’t want to let go of it. This Tuesday, February 2, 2021, TikTok’s parent company filed a complaint against Chinese giant Tencent, which is alleged to have violated China’s antitrust laws. Candidates are the WeChat and QQ applications, which prevent users from accessing the content on Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok), reports Bloomberg.

Tencent and ByteDance, a rivalry that has been brought to justice

Tencent and ByteDance are currently among the most famous Chinese companies. The first has the WeChat, Kuaishou, and QQ applications and is considered a juggernaut in video games, music, and future technologies. The second is booming: the investment champion in 2020 generated $ 27 billion in advertising revenue in the same year. It has ambitions in areas as diverse as health services, audio books, or even music and cell phone games.

In the same category

Twitter is already working on the integration of newsletters in Revue

ByteDance and Tencent are historic rivals because of the common sectors in which they operate. A competition that until then only manifested itself through corporate strategies and thunderous declarations, but has just taken a completely new turn since it was soon brought to justice.

In fact, TikTok’s parent company decided to take up guns by filing a complaint against the owner of WeChat and QQ. Incidentally, these two applications are the origin of the dispute. Both prevent their users from accessing content from Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) through their platforms, which ByteDance views as an anti-competitive practice. A company spokesperson said: “We believe that competition is good for consumers and encourages innovation. We filed this lawsuit to protect our rights and those of our users. “

Tencent responded by claiming that it offered its users services and products based on fair competition principles, before adding that ByteDance’s allegations were false and malicious. The Chinese giant also says it has not received any documents related to these lawsuits.

Beijing leads the hunt against anti-competitive practices

The complaint comes just months after Beijing released new regulations to eradicate the monopoly behavior of its big tech companies. The Middle Kingdom is more determined than ever to regain power over the Chinese big techs, who are expanding their operations around the world at a rapid pace. Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance and Ant Group are particularly addressed.

In addition, almost all of them have already paid the price for the Chinese government to take power. Fines have been imposed on Tencent and Alibaba, a new antitrust investigation has been launched, and the Ant Group IPOs have been suspended at the last minute. In order not to face the same fate, JD.com has also decided to restructure its financial industry so that it complies with antitrust regulations.

The least we can say is that the end of 2020 will have been particularly difficult for large Chinese companies, and it could get worse in 2021, as China has promised to make the application a priority of its antitrust rules this year do. In this regard, we can imagine the courts being not friendly to Tencent in this case, which ByteDance contradicts …