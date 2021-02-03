After leaving Amazon: resting? For Jeff Bezos – what he still does – economics is out of the question

Jeff Bezos taught the world to shop online. It’s been over 25 years since he sold his first book online. Today, Amazon is one of the most powerful and valuable companies, and Bezos himself is one of the richest men in the world. He is now relinquishing responsibility for the Amazon universe – not because he is tired or needs a break. But because he wants to take on new tasks.

“I’ve never had so much energy and it’s not about my retirement,” the 57-year-old wrote in an email to his employees. His farewell should be a departure.

The observer is not surprised that Bezos is looking for new challenges. One of his favorite words is “relentless” – “relentless” or “ruthless” in German. This is what Bezos originally wanted to call his company. If you enter relentless.com in your browser, you will automatically be taken to the Amazon website.

There is hardly a word that better expresses what Bezos means. A manager who has never rested on his success, who is always three steps ahead in his mind.

Always one step ahead

When he started, Bezos himself writes, people would ask him, “What is the Internet?” Today, Amazon is not only the largest online retailer in the world, but is also involved in various areas of life – from entertainment, health to finance. The mere sale of other products and services quickly became too big for Bezos.

Amazon operates large logistics centers around the world that send goods to customers. Photo: picture alliance / dpa

Instead of offering smart speakers from others on his platform, for example, he developed his own device with Alex. When he realized that instead of buying DVDs, people were watching series and movies online, Bezos started a streaming service. Today, Amazon supplies food, operates a bookstore, and operates a supermarket chain.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The group has even entered into a financial business, offering its own credit card and already giving some credits to retailers. For Bezos, all this has one advantage in particular: the more customers use its services, the more the company learns about them. Few companies around the world are likely to know their customers as much as Amazon.

Bezo’s success has its downsides

It is clear that Bezos not only befriended this. For example, the American writer Jonathan Franzen once told Spiegel: “I would like the supervisory authorities to divide Amazon into twelve parts, which then compete with each other. Then the problem would be solved. ”

Amazon is criticized, among other things, for its dealings with small retailers, some of whom have no choice but to sell their goods on the platform. Like all technology companies, Amazon must fear stricter regulation by the new US president.

This remains a problem for Bezos, he joins the board and will continue to have a say in all important decisions on Amazon. On the other hand, he leaves everyday matters to others, especially to his successor as Amazon boss Andy Jassy.

If Bezos succeeds as Amazon’s boss: Andy Jassy. Photo: imago images / ZUMA Press

Bezo, on the other hand, is moving to its other stores outside of Amazon. For example, the Washington Post has been owned since 2013 – it is privately owned, so it is not officially part of the Amazon universe.

[Mehr zum Thema: Andy Jassy im Portrait – So tickt der neue Amazon-Chef.]

On the other hand, he fulfilled a childhood dream with his space company Blue Origin: Bezos wants to use it to bring the first humans into space in a few months. Unmanned test flights have already taken place with the “New Shepard” rocket, and the first flight and crew could take place soon. The company is also working on a vehicle to land on the moon. Thanks to the “Blue Moon”, Bezos wants to offer flights to the Moon from 2024.

Bezova’s company is also working on a vehicle to land on the moon. Photo: Saul Loeb / AFP

The technology pioneer also wants to focus more on the two funds he has established. Following the example of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who also committed himself to philanthropy with his foundation. Amazon’s founder already supports scientists, activists and non-profit organizations in the fight against climate change through the Bezos Earth Fund. Bezos invested ten billion dollars in the foundation. He gave another $ 2 billion to help homeless families.

Bezos justified his departure from Amazon by saying that he had little time left for all these cordial projects except for the job of CEO. He tells the group’s employees to believe in their vision and not give up too quickly if the idea sounds crazy at first glance. “Curiosity should be your compass,” Bezos advises.