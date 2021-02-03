From 2023 several million Ford vehicles will run on Android

It’s official: Ford has just announced in a blog post that Google’s technologies will power its vehicles’ systems from 2023. Specifically, this means that Google’s voice assistant Google Maps and all other applications that run on Android will be available in vehicles that leave Ford factories without the need for an Android smartphone.

Google and Ford join forces

Future Ford vehicle owners will soon be able to use the Google Assistant to check the weather, make regular updates, add new features, or fix some maintenance issues. Ford especially does not want to alienate Apple users. In the manufacturer’s announcement we can read: “Ford’s technological system will always be compatible with Apple CarPlay. And Ford will continue to offer Amazon Alexa. “

Ford has not yet announced which models will be affected. All we know is that “millions of Ford and Lincoln vehicles” will be equipped with Android. Vehicles available worldwide except in China, where Google is banned. Specifically, Ford has entered into a six-year partnership with Google to fully connect the fleet with the help of its cloud solution.

Among the other announcements we can read that Google and Ford plan to set up a new department called Team Upshift, made up of employees from both companies. The teams that join this project will be responsible for finding new areas of innovation. The two companies will combine their skills to design the car of tomorrow using much more advanced technologies than today.

More technology in future Ford vehicles

David McClelland, Vice President Strategy and Partnerships, Ford Motor Company, said, “We will leverage the talent and strengths of our two companies to push the boundaries of Ford transformation, bring even more personal experiences to our consumers, and the potential of To use data. This can include projects ranging from modernizing our factories with artificial intelligence to developing new sales experiences to creating new technologies. “

Ford joins Volvo, General Motors and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, manufacturers who have also partnered with Google. A risk according to some experts who believe that the entry of tech giants into automaker’s vehicles could enable them to take advantage of very lucrative data streams. Ford recognizes this and believes Google will surely allow it to sell more cars to customers looking for better technology.

A partnership that reminds others. Microsoft partnered with Volkswagen in 2018 to equip the automaker’s vehicles with a cloud computing solution. At the time, it was the first partnership that promised global development. Apple is taking action and plans to partner with Hyundai and possibly even PSA and General Motors in the coming months to develop its own autonomous vehicle. Another project, but one that demonstrates the possible synergies between technology giants and automobile manufacturers.