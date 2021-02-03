Nintendo revenues rise thanks to pandemic

On Monday, February 1, 2021, Nintendo announced that quarterly revenue had increased significantly thanks to COVID-19 and global bans. Several companies like Twitch and Facebook Gaming were also positively impacted. Since the pandemic began, the number of viewing hours has doubled, with Nintendo video games topping the list. Not to mention Blizzard and Steam, which have seen the number of downloads increase significantly.

In the last quarter of 2020, 24 million consoles were sold

The final quarter of 2020 was beneficial for Nintendo, which sold more than 24 million consoles worldwide. Only 12.5 million consoles were sold in the first two quarters of last year. The numbers add up the sales associated with both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. Last year, Nintendo sold only 17.7 million consoles around the same time. Since its release, the Japanese company has sold nearly 80 million consoles. As a reminder, the latter exceeds the number of 3DS and 2DS sales.

In the same category

2020: Netflix everywhere, cinemas nowhere

Sales that jump thanks to the famous video game franchise

To complement its incredible sales, Nintendo can count on these various video game franchises like Animal Crossing, Super Mario, and Pokémon. In terms of franchises like Mario and Pokémon, Nintendo raised nearly 376.6 billion yen, or nearly three billion euros, from April to December 2020. This corresponds to an increase of 37% compared to 2019 at the same time.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is an undeniable success as the game has sold over 22.4 million copies (numbers as of August 2020). In addition, Nintendo has partnered with ColourPop to launch a game-inspired makeup brand. A virtual clothing brand was also created by Valentino and Marc Jacobs. In-game items are completely free for those with a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Thanks to the strong demand, other games are also coming out of the crowd, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

A year of all records for Nintendo

Nintendo was able to increase its sales thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, which other manufacturers and developers are not doing so well. The end of 2020 is a good sign for Nintendo. The Japanese company plans to achieve sales of more than 400 billion yen or 3.16 billion euros in the first quarter of 2021. From January 2020 to March 2020, the company had raised more than 2.04 billion euros. If this trend continues, Nintendo would benefit from a 43% increase in sales. Results could have continued to rise thanks to the Mario amusement park in Osaka, due to open on February 4, 2021. COVID-19 disrupts the company’s plans. The geographic area the park is located in is in a state of health emergency so it must remain closed until the situation improves.