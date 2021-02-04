Twitter is already working on the integration of newsletters in Revue

On January 29th, we notified you of the redemption via Twitter. The social network offered Revue with the aim of developing its own newsletter service. The goal announced during the officialization was the establishment of a newsletter program for Twitter users. Obviously the integration of this service on the social platform has already started, a link to the newsletter is now available.

Twitter and Revue will remain two separate pages for the time being …

In the web version of the social network, you can now access the newsletter on the “More” tab. You will then be redirected to the Revue site, as the two sites are still separate for the time being. Although Twitter is considering integrating the website into its social network in the future, the company told TechCrunch that “the two platforms will remain separate for the time being.” Users who want to subscribe to the newsletter service must therefore create a Revue account, even if this is possible in a simplified way thanks to the connection via Twitter.

Revue then suggests that you create your first free newsletter. Note that Revue currently no longer offers paid plans. The future paid program revised with Twitter should offer extended functions, e.g. B. the adaptation of topics or the possibility to manage several newsletters at the same time. Otherwise the concept remains unchanged. Thanks to Revue, it is possible to create and distribute newsletters free of charge. Publishers can use the Revue tools, and in return Twitter receives a commission of 5% on the income from the newsletters.

A new, longer format for the social network?

Although the principle of Twitter imposes a restriction on the characters in any message posted on the social network, the ambitions of the latter now seem to have evolved. According to Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter Product Manager, our goal is to make it easier for publishers to connect with their followers and to help readers better discover authors and their content.

Revue would therefore be a good alternative to the character restriction imposed by Twitter in the future. For the social network, this acquisition is therefore also an opportunity to offer users more opportunities for expression. For now, Twitter is content to remain discreet about this new feature and has not provided a schedule for an official launch or a deadline for the return of the paid newsletter service. So be patient.