Auto1 is publicly available: Eight billion for the used car business – the economy

Seven New York phone books can be filled out by printing an offer from Amazon.com, which he proudly states in a press release from October 1995. Today, it seems nostalgic to imagine Amazon as a bookseller. Digital stores have now even conquered market segments that were previously considered unsuitable for transportation. One of them: cars.

On Thursday, the Auto1 Group, a company that is publicly available with high investor expectations. The value of the Berlin startup is 7.9 billion euros. “The IPO is the initial signal for the next phase of our growth story,” said Christian Bertermann, co-founder and CEO, on Tuesday. The shares were allotted at 38 euros, which is the upper part of the price range from 32 to 38 euros. The IPO is worth 1.8 billion euros, of which one billion will go directly to the group.

Sales fell

You can imagine the business model a bit like Ebay for cars: in the third quarter of 2020, 120,000 cars were sold through various channels of the Auto1 Group. At 769 million euros, sales are 17 percent lower than in the same period last year, but according to the company, this is related to the corona crisis.

The used car market in Germany is about twice as large as the new car market. Many of them are sold by small sellers or private individuals. Auto1 markets 700 billion euros, but only one percent of it is sold online. The Berlin company, which was the most valuable startup in Europe before the IPO, wants to bring more used cars directly to end customers in the future. To this end, the separate retail portal Autohero needs to be expanded.

Steering wheel heating subscription

Traditional car manufacturers also rely on digital sales. In mid-January, BMW announced that it would sell one in four vehicles digitally in four years. The car will be delivered to the front door. Sales representatives should also help with this. But BMW has even more plans: a prepaid extras model. Steering wheel heater is installed, but can only be used by someone who has it digitally activated for money. A business with which you can achieve a good return.

In general, online shopping reservations seem to be declining. This is true even for bulky goods: in 2020, most people spent more time in their homes than in previous years. Probably because they bought more furniture. The German delivery brand Otto is one of the big winners since the transition to online offers. The number of active customers on the otto.de platform increased by almost 30 percent to 9.4 million. The company announced that the demand is mainly for furniture and equipment. In 2020, articles were requested in particular on home office equipment, especially desks, office chairs and shelves. “Demand for sofas and beds has also increased significantly, as have mattresses, carpets, bedding and decorative items,” said a spokeswoman for Tagesspiegel.

Glasses and scents also pass digitally across the counter

More and more people are buying visual aids online. Asked by a seller of glasses, Misterspex wrote: “In 2020, we again doubled in value. In-house business has inevitably shifted due to deadlocks, but in online retail this has been overcompensated. “In addition to the online store, the company recently opened more and more branches. In 2020, a company based on Greifswalder Strasse in Berlin even introduced an online eye test.

Another product that hardly anyone would buy without trying it: fragrance. Flaconi, part of the Pro7-Sat1 group, had 45 percent higher sales in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year. “During the first block, customers were very interested in search terms that otherwise play a subordinate role: for example, hand gel, liquid soap and sunscreen were among the top 10,” Christoph Honnefelder told Fessonni manager for Tagesspiegel.

The Auto1 group is a particularly spectacular IPO. However, other online retailers also receive very high ratings. The Munich company Mytheresa recently caused a sensation on Wall Street. Meanwhile, an online store with expensive clothing brands, available in several countries, has been valued at three billion US dollars.

However, online offers are not always long-term. Amazon’s first press release also proudly mentions that their offer appears on Netscape’s list of recommendations. Netscape stopped 13 years ago.